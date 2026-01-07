Score And Get Stops: The Keys to Success For Vanderbilt Against Alabama

NASHVILLE – Get ready for a game played on the highway, folks. No. 11 Vanderbilt hosts perhaps its biggest game in Memorial Gymnasium in over 50 years Wednesday night against a high-scoring No. 13 Alabama team. It is a showdown between two programs that have SEC title hopes and hopes of a conference tournament championship run come March.

The last time Vanderbilt hosted a top 15 matchup was Jan. 5, 1974. Coincidentally, the top 15 matchup 52 years ago was a No. 10 Vanderbilt team taking on a No. 14 Alabama team. Of course, times have changed and play style has absolutely changed, particularly between these two schools.

When Vanderbilt and Alabama take the court Wednesday night, it will be a matchup of two of the most lethal offenses in division I college basketball. Alabama comes into the game seventh in the nation in scoring at 94.1 points per game white Vanderbilt is 10th in the country in scoring offense at 93.4 points per game.

It is safe to say that there will more than likely be no shortage of points scored. But with that being said, what does Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington believe this game could come down to?

“There’s a multitude of things that it comes down to. You’re going to have to be able to score with them and just figure out ways to get stops at some points against really good players,” Byington said.

It is no secret what Alabama wants to do on offense. Alabama head coach Nate Oats has made a name for himself by establishing an offense that resembles NBA style. The Crimson Tide’s shot selection is heavily concentrated at the rim or around the three-point line. And with that comes multiple shooting threats, such as guards Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Labaron Philon and others.

Byington knows it will be very difficult to hold Alabama under 80 points and still challenging to hold the Crimson Tide to under 90. There have only been four times this season in which Alabama scored under 90 points. Alabama is 1-3 in those games. But that is where Vanderbilt is going to have to make the right plays at the right time defensively.

If there is one thing Vanderbilt has done well on defense this season, it is the Commodores’ ability to speed opposing teams up and take the ball away. Vanderbilt averages forcing 14 turnovers against and has a turnover margin of +3.6.

But a wrench that could be thrown into that plan is the status of Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles, whose status for Wednesday night is not officially known after missing Vanderbilt’s SEC opener against South Carolina with a leg injury. However, Byington did say in Tuesday’s press conference that the team will “hopefully” have Miles back depending on how he felt in practice.

Miles has been Vanderbilt’s leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, but has also recorded 2.8 steals per game as well. Having Miles back would be great for Vanderbilt on both sides of the ball.

One way Vanderbilt could take advantage of Alabama would be on the boards. A common theme for Alabama all season has been struggling to get rebounds. Whether that is a toughness issue or something else, the Crimson Tide have been outrebounded by four of the five ranked teams it has played.

The game could come down to Byington counting on guys like Jalen Washington, AK Okereke and Devin McGlockton winning on the boards.

“I think rebounding is big. That’s big for us every game. It’s really a strength of ours. It needs to be one tomorrow. I mean, we got to win the edge tomorrow somehow,” Byington said.

Vanderbilt and Alabama are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 Wednesday.

