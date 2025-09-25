Vanderbilt Football Extends Three Scholarship Offers
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff landed the first commitment of the 2027 recruiting class this week, adding 3-Star quarterback Luke Babin from Woodville, Texas.
The Commodores also extended a trio of scholarship offers to three talented prospects, looking to continue shaping the foundation for future classes.
The first player to receive an offer was 2027 athlete Mason Oglesby from New Palestine, Indiana. He took to social media to share the news, saying, "After a great conversation with [Brendan Flaherty and Jeff LePak], I am blessed to receive an offer to [Vanderbilt]."
Oglesby is a 6-foot-4, 220 lb tight end/outside linebacker ranked as a 3-Star prospect and the No. 18 athlete in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Through five games this season for New Palestine High School, he's compiled 13 receptions for 185 yards and three scores, as well as 15 tackles, 3.0 TFL's and a sack.
The next player to pick up an offer from the Commodores was another 2027 prospect, wide receiver Tra'von Hall from Central High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. While he is listed as a wideout, the speedy prospect has also seen time at running back and even on the defensive end this season as a junior.
So far through four games with the Central Falcons, Hall has ran the ball 16 times for 190 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 155 yards and another score as well. Not to mention, he has made two appearances on defense this year, finishing with four tackles.
As of now, he is unranked as a prospect, but is likely to see his stock continue to rise as the season progresses.
The final player to receive an offer from the Commodores this week was 2028 tight end Lee Steele from Orange Beach, Alabama. One of the most physically impressive prospects in the class, he already stands at 6-foot-6, 205 lbs. as just a sophomore.
He is ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the class and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Through five games this season for Orange Beach High School, Steele has 13 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown.
He has also spent time on the defensive end, compiling four tackles in five appearances.
Vanderbilt has put together a strong 2026 recruiting class up to this point, and with the early signing period approaching, looks ready to begin turning its attention to the future. The trajectory for the program has never looked as promising as it does now, so building on this year's group needs to be a priority for Lea and the staff.
Vanderbilt 2027 Football Commits
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/24/2025)
2027 Vanderbilt Football Visitors
- 4-Star TE Malik Howard, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Oak Ridge High School (Oak Ridge, Tennessee)
- 3-Star S Kenneth Simon II, 6-foot-2, 198 lbs. - Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee)
- ATH Romel Koon, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee)
- OL Xavier Yelder, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee)
- QB Jamison Roberts, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. - Saraland High School (Saraland, Alabama)