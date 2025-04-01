Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 2025 ATH Jack Wanzung
The Vanderbilt Commodores landed a commitment on Monday from 2025 athlete prospect Jack Wanzung from Chicago, Illinois. He made his announcement with just a day to spare before the signing period closes on Tuesday, April 8th, becoming the 14th member of the class.
Hailing from St. Ignatius High School, the 6-foot, 190 lb. versatile prospect is rated by 247Sports as a 2-Star prospect and the No. 231 player at his position in the nation.
This past year, though his team struggled throughout the regular season with a 3-6 record, Wanzung and the Wolfpack came alive in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference (CCL/ESCC) Prep Bowl Playoffs.
Wanzung lead St. Ignatius to a dominant 47-8 win in the Prep Bowl final against Whitney Young High School, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing another.
While it's unclear what position Wanzung will play in his time with the Commodores, he has shown the ability to line up as a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and has even spent time on defense as well.
The Commodores finished the 2025 with the No. 53 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2025 Recruiting Class
- ATH Jack Wanzung, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Signed 03/31/2025)
- CB Vanzale Hinton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Paducah, Kentucky (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Cayden Daniels, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Cordele, Georgia (signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE George Okorie, 6-foot-1, 222 lbs. - Nigeria (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Jake Stanish, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Napierville, Illinois (12/04/2024)
- LB Josiah Broxton, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Tallahassee, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Austin Howard, 6-foot-1, 226 lbs. - Bartlett, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Jack Elliott, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Gabe Fields, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Saint Joseph, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Davin Chandler, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Berlin, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Carson Lawrence, 6-foot-2, 194 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Cameran Dickson, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Corpus Christi, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lebron Hill, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Hammond, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Kayleb Barnett, 5-foot-8, 150 lbs. - Jenks, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)