Vanderbilt to Welcome Two Potential Transfer Targets for Campus Visits

After a first round exit from the NCAA Tournament, the Commodores have turned their attention to next season.

Mason Woods

Mar 12, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington cheers on his team against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Mark Byington and the Vanderbilt Commodores, by many metrics, overachieved this season. For a team that consisted of no players taller than 6-foot-9, the 'Dores found a lot of success in the toughest conference in the nation.

While the team was bounced in the first round of the tournament, the trajectory of the program is trending up, and attention has already turned to next season. According to Joe Tipton of On3 and Sam Kayser of League Ready, Vanderbilt is expected to host two potential transfer prospects this week.

Tipton reports that Youngstown State transfer Gabe Dynes, a 7-foot-3 center, will be making the trip to Nashville on Saturday, March 29th for a visit with Byington and his staff.

An unranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Dynes saw limited time in his first year with the Penguins before putting together a strong sophomore campaign in 2024-25. He averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game while seeing the court for 21 minutes per contest.

The next player who is expected to be in town, as reported by Kayser, is Del Jones, a 6-foot-2, 187 lb. guard from Clemson.

While the potential addition of a player like Dynes has clear reasoning, Jones was used only sparingly for the Tigers last season, playing under 12 minutes per game and averaging just 3.8 points on the season.

Vanderbilt has seen five players enter their names in the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season, so the addition of Jones could make sense as a remedy for the departures. Regardless, year two under Mark Byington looks to be heading in the right direction as the Commodores appear to be trying to address some major concerns.

