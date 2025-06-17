Vanderbilt Commodores

2025 Preseason All-SEC Defensive Line Predictions

Defensive lines can have a huge impact on winning and losing football games and the SEC is full of great linemen. Here's who we think will a Preseason All-SEC player.

Taylor Hodges

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) fumbles the ball while pressured by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) fumbles the ball while pressured by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

What is something nearly every championship football teams have at every level, especially college and NFL?

Disruptive defensive lines. Just go and look at the two Super Bowls that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have lost. Both times, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia’s defensive lines dominated the Chiefs and Mahomes couldn’t do Mahomes-like things.

Talented and deep defensive lines were staples of Georgia and Alabama’s championship runs over the last 10-15 years and the SEC is home to some of the best defensive linemen every season.

The media at SEC Football Media Days next month will take a stab at predicting who the next great defensive linemen in the SEC will be. Here’s our prediction for what that list will look like.

Previous Preseason All-SEC Predictions

Running Backs
Linebackers

Preseason All-SEC Defensive Linemen

First-Team

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) hits LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) to cause a fumble.
Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) hits LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) to cause a fumble during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Caleb Banks, Florida

2024 Stats: 21 tackles, 10 solo, 7 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FR, 2 FF

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws the ball before he can be sacked.
Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws the ball before he can be sacked by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Auburn Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores are tied 7-7 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keldric Faulk, Auburn

2024 Stats: 45 tackles, 29 solo, 11 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Christen Miller, Georgia

2024 Stats: 27 tackles, 12 solo, 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) pressures Tulane Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah (10).
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) pressures Tulane Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

2024 Stats: 13 GP, 39 total tackles, 22 solo, 16 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR, 2 PBU

Second-Team

Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Zxavian Harris (51) rushes as Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52).
Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Zxavian Harris (51) rushes as Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) blocks during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

2024 Stats: 32 tackles, 13 solo, 5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) sneaks a peek into the back field against the Vanderbilt.
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) sneaks a peek into the back field against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tim Keenan, Alabama

2024 Stats: 40 tackles, 16 solo, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PD

Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) is chased by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4).
Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) is chased by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) in the second quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

2024 Stats: 60 total tackles, 32 solo, 14 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 2 FR, 1 INT, 9 QBH

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the Sam Houston.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Albert Regis, Texas A&M

2024 Stats: 36 total tackles, 16 solo, 3 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 6 PD

Third-Team

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Cameron Ball (5) reacts after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Cameron Ball (5) reacts after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Cameron Ball, Arkansas

2024 Stats: 47 total tackles, 22 solo, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FR

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates beside defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3).
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates beside defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) and Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) after recovering a fumble during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

2024 Stats: 30 total tackles, 16 solo, 6 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR

Auburn Tigers tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7).
Auburn Tigers tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chris McClellan, Missouri

2024 Stats: 39 tackles, 10 solo, 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 PD, 1 FF

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Damonic Williams (52) reaches for Houston Cougars running back Stacy Sneed (21).
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Damonic Williams (52) reaches for Houston Cougars running back Stacy Sneed (21) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Damonic Williams, Oklahoma

2024 Stats: 35 total tackles, 13 solo, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF

More SEC News:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/SEC