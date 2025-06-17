2025 Preseason All-SEC Defensive Line Predictions

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) fumbles the ball while pressured by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
What is something nearly every championship football teams have at every level, especially college and NFL?
Disruptive defensive lines. Just go and look at the two Super Bowls that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have lost. Both times, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia’s defensive lines dominated the Chiefs and Mahomes couldn’t do Mahomes-like things.
Talented and deep defensive lines were staples of Georgia and Alabama’s championship runs over the last 10-15 years and the SEC is home to some of the best defensive linemen every season.
The media at SEC Football Media Days next month will take a stab at predicting who the next great defensive linemen in the SEC will be. Here’s our prediction for what that list will look like.
Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws the ball before he can be sacked by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Auburn Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores are tied 7-7 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) pressures Tulane Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) is chased by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) in the second quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates beside defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) and Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) after recovering a fumble during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Auburn Tigers tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (13) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Damonic Williams (52) reaches for Houston Cougars running back Stacy Sneed (21) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.