2025 Preseason All-SEC Running Back Predictions
College football has entered its calm-before-the-storm state, but that won’t last long.
SEC Football Media Days are a little more than a month away and that generally marks the beginning of the storm. Sometimes it’s a light drizzle, other times it’s a monsoon.
One of the things we know that’s guaranteed to cause some thunder and lightning is the Preseason All-SEC Teams.
These lists are more about what players have done in the past and not a predictor of success in the upcoming season. For instance, in 2010, the Preseason All-SEC Team first and second team quarterbacks were Ryan Mallet (Arkansas) and John Brantley (Florida). Then the season started and Cam Newton made SEC defenders look like actors in the Little Giants.
But there is some accuracy in these. In those same preseason All-SEC teams in 2010, AJ Green and Julio Jones were the first team receivers; Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson were first team running backs. (Side note: It’s crazy how many great NFL defenders are on those preseason teams.)
Here’s our take on what the All-SEC Preseason Teams will look like when SEC Media Days take place next month:
Preseason First-Team All-SEC Running Backs
Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
- 2024 stats: 226 carries, 1,064 yards, 5 TDs; 44 receptions, 311 yards, 1 TD
- Taylor’s Take: Wisner had the most rushing yards of players coming back in 2025 and Arch Manning will need a run game to alleviate some of the pressure he is certain to face.
Caden Durham, LSU
- 2024 stats: 140 carries, 753 yards, 6 TDs; 28 receptions, 260 yards, 2 TD
- Taylor’s Take: LSU wants to run a pro-style attack and that requires a good running back. Luckily, Durham isn’t just good – he’s great. If the Tigers improve the offensive line, he could do great things down in the bayou.
Preseason Second-Team All-SEC Running Backs
Jadan Baugh, Florida
- 2024 stats: 133 carries, 673 yards, 7 TDs; 4 receptions, 33 yards, 1 TD
- Taylor’s Take: Billy Napier should politic for Baugh because his sophomore running back is one of the biggest reasons he’s still living in Gainesville. Baugh took over halfway through the 2024 season, about the same time Florida fans were hoping Napier would be fired, and helped the Gators to a respectable finish in 2024.
Nate Frazier, Georgia
- 2024 stats: 133 carries, 671 yards, 8 TDs; 12 receptions, 85 yards
- Taylor’s Take: Is Frazier the next in a long line of great Georgia running backs? Probably. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry in SEC games last season and whoever is Georgia’s running back will get a lot of carries.
Preseason Third-Team All-SEC Running Backs
Le’Veon Moss/Amari Daniels, Texas A&M
- Moss 2024 stats: 121 carries, 765 yards, 10 TDs; 10 receptions, 141 yards
- Daniels 2024 stats: 139 carries, 661 yards, 8 TDs; 7 receptions, 60 yards
- Taylor’s Take: One of these two should make a preseason team. But which one largely depends on the health of Moss, who was an All-SEC Second-Team running back after last season.
Davon Booth, Mississippi State
- 2024 stats: 152 carries, 759 yards, 5 TDs; 13 receptions, 164 yards, 4 TDs
- Taylor’s Take: As someone who watched every Mississippi State game last season, Booth was one of the best players on that team (that didn’t leave in the transfer portal). The Bulldogs won’t have many players on these All-SEC teams, so we’ll give them an early one.
Preseason Honorable Mention All-SEC Running Backs
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
- 2024 stats (with Louisiana-Monroe): 237 carries, 1,351 yards, 13 TDs; 8 receptions, 72 yards, 0 TDs
Jadyn Ott, Oklahoma
- 2024 stats (with Cal): 116 carries, 385 yards, 4 TDs; 24 receptions, 222 yards, 1 TD
- 2023 stats (with Cal): 245 carries, 1,305 yards, 12 TDs; 26 receptions, 196 yards, 2 TDs
- Taylor’s Take: The following two players are talented running backs who transferred to SEC schools from lesser conferences (offense totally intended to the Big Ten) and will need to prove themselves against SEC competition. Hardy absolutely has the skills to be great in the SEC. The same is true for Ott if he can regain his 2023 after an injury last season.