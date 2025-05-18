2025 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket, Seeds and Schedule Set
In the last few weeks that we’ve done a weekly “what the sec tournament would look like today” articles, Vanderbilt has never been in the top four.
But none of those truly mattered. What matters is the final standings, and the Commodores (39-16, 19-11 SEC) will finish in fourth place in the final SEC standings. That means they’ll get a double bye in the SEC Tournament next week and won’t play until Thursday evening.
Vanderbilt, after beating Kentucky 5-3 Saturday, will face the winner of a second round game between No. 5 seed Georgia (42-14, 18-12 SEC) and the winner of No. 13 Kentucky (29-23, 13-17 SEC) and No. 12 Mississippi State (34-20, 15-15 SEC).
Of those three teams, the Commodores have gone 6-0 in games this season (they didn’t play Mississippi State). So, Vanderbilt fans should feel good about their team’s standing.
The Commodores will have four full days of rest before they have to play a team that will be playing either its second or third game in as many days. That means any lingering injuries will, hopefully, be healed (Jonathan Vastine being the biggest concern) and the entire pitching staff will be available.
We’ll likely see JD Thompson take the mound against whoever Vanderbilt faces first. But an interesting strategy might be to put Connor Fennell on the mound in the first game and save the Commodores’ ace for a tougher opponent (which could potentially be No. 1-seed Texas).
Then again, in a single-elimination you can’t really worry about the next game because its not guaranteed and you should put out your best pitcher to start the first game.
Here are the final conference standings and schedule for the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.
Final SEC Standings
- Texas (22-8)
- Arkansas (20-10)
- LSU (19-11)
- Vanderbilt (19-11)
- Georgia (18-12)
- Auburn (17-13)
- Ole Miss (16-14)
- Tennessee (16-14)
- Alabama (16-14)
- Florida (15-15)
- Mississippi State (15-15)
- Oklahoma (14-16)
- Kentucky (13-17)
- Texas A&M (11-19)
- South Carolina (6-24)
- Missouri (3-27)
2025 SEC Baseball Championship
First Round, May 20
Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Alabama
Game 2: No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Oklahoma
Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Florida
Game 4: No. 14 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Mississippi State
Second Round, May 21
Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Tennessee
Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Georgia
Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Auburn
Quarterfinals, May 22-23
Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Texas
Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt
Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Arkansas
Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 LSU
Semifinals, May 24
Game 13: Winner G10 vs Winner G9
Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11
Finals, May 25
Game 15: Winner G14 vs. Winner G13