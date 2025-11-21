How to Watch Every Game During The Worst Week of SEC Football
Let's call it what it is, the worst week of the football season in the Southeastern Conference, and second place isn't close.
With numerous league teams playing their biggest rivalry games next wee over the Thanksgiving holiday, many schools schedule opponents for the preceding Saturday that don't exactly get their fans bases excited.
For example, Auburn will host the Iron Bowl next week and didn't want to have a lead-in bye this late into the season. So who will the Tigers play on Saturday? Mercer, of the Football Championship Subdivision.
Meanwhile, Alabama, not wanting to put itself at a competitive disadvantage, or face an opponent that could take a physical toll on the team before facing the Tigers (never mind then possibly playing in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta a week later), the Crimson Tide will welcome Eastern Illinois to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
How many of you know that EIU's nickname is Panthers? Or that they've had one winning season since 2017? Or that they've lost six straight games?
That's why the slate of games is so poor this week. The other major factor is that numerous teams have already fired their head coaches. So yes, Tennessee at Florida would normally be a nice rivalry game that would get a lot of attention, but Billy Napier was fired on October 19 when the Gators were 3-4, and now they're 3-7.
Consequently, our game of the week is sort of by default, and is the only one that features two ranked teams. It also involves a rivalry and include team that's on target to make the College Football Playoff.
No. 22 Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at No. 8 Oklahoma 8-2, 4-2)
11 a.m. CT • ABC
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)
Series: OU leads, 67-25-2
Last: MIZ, 30-23 (2024 at Columbia)
SiriusXM: 82 - 84
We'll give consolation status to Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt which is one of two other games in which both teams are above .500, the other being Western Kentucky at LSU — which could be an upset special. Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) and Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6) are both off this week, getting ready for the Egg Bowl, which will be in Starkville this year.
Here's who the six remaining CFP contenders will finish against next week:
Thanksgiving Week Games for CFP Contenders
No. 3 Texas A&M: at No. 17 Texas
No. 4 Georgia: at No. 16 Georgia Tech
No. 6 Ole Miss: at Mississippi State
No. 8 Oklahoma: LSU
No. 10 Alabama: at Auburn
No. 14 Vanderbilt: No. 20 Tennessee
Meanwhile, fans hoping that the SEC gets in as many teams as possible will want to keep an eye on Syracuse at No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 11 Miami at Virginia Tech (which just hired James Franklin), and No, 15 USC at No. 7 Oregon on Saturday.
As usual, games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue.
1. Samford (1-10) at No. 3 Texas A&M (10-0, 7-0)
11 a.m. CT • SEC+
Bryan - College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)
Series: First meeting
SiriusXM: 117/191
2. Charlotte (1-9) at No. 4 Georgia (9-1, 7-1)
12:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)
Series: First meeting
SiriusXM: 106/190
3. Eastern Illinois (3-8) at No. 10 Alabama (8-2, 6-1)
1 p.m. CT • SEC+
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)
Series: First meeting
SiriusXM: 138/192
4. Mercer (9-1) at Auburn (4-6, 1-6)
1 p.m. CT • SEC+
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)
Series: Auburn leads, 13-0
SiriusXM: 209/201
5. Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) at No. 17 Texas (7-3, 4-3)
2:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)
Series: Texas leads, 57-23
Last: Texas 20-10 (2024 at Fayetteville)
SiriusXM: 389 - 117/191
6. Kentucky (5-5, 2-5 SEC) at No. 14 Vanderbilt (8-2, 4-2)
2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)
Series: UK leads, 49-44-4
Last: VU, 20-13 (2024 at Lexington)
SiriusXM: 390 – 81
7. Coastal Carolina (6-4) at South Carolina (3-7, 1-7)
4:15 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)
Series: SC leads, 2-0
SiriusXM: 106/190
8. No. 20 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at Florida (3-7, 2-5
7:30 p.m. ET • ABC
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Series: UF leads, 32-22
Last: UT, 23-17 (2024 at Knoxville)
SiriusXM: 117/191 – 84
9. Western Kentucky (8-2) at LSU (6-4, 3-4)
6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)
Series: LSU leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 106/190