How to Watch Every Game During The Worst Week of SEC Football

SEC Daily: Your complete TV guide to keeping up with the Southeastern Conference schedule during the second-to-last college football weekend.

Christopher Walsh

Nov 9, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne (6) throws a pass against Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne (6) throws a pass against Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Let's call it what it is, the worst week of the football season in the Southeastern Conference, and second place isn't close.

With numerous league teams playing their biggest rivalry games next wee over the Thanksgiving holiday, many schools schedule opponents for the preceding Saturday that don't exactly get their fans bases excited.

For example, Auburn will host the Iron Bowl next week and didn't want to have a lead-in bye this late into the season. So who will the Tigers play on Saturday? Mercer, of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Meanwhile, Alabama, not wanting to put itself at a competitive disadvantage, or face an opponent that could take a physical toll on the team before facing the Tigers (never mind then possibly playing in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta a week later), the Crimson Tide will welcome Eastern Illinois to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

How many of you know that EIU's nickname is Panthers? Or that they've had one winning season since 2017? Or that they've lost six straight games?

That's why the slate of games is so poor this week. The other major factor is that numerous teams have already fired their head coaches. So yes, Tennessee at Florida would normally be a nice rivalry game that would get a lot of attention, but Billy Napier was fired on October 19 when the Gators were 3-4, and now they're 3-7.

Consequently, our game of the week is sort of by default, and is the only one that features two ranked teams. It also involves a rivalry and include team that's on target to make the College Football Playoff.

No. 22 Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at No. 8 Oklahoma 8-2, 4-2)

11 a.m. CT • ABC                                                                         
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)      
Series: OU leads, 67-25-2
Last: MIZ, 30-23 (2024 at Columbia)        
SiriusXM:  82 - 84      

We'll give consolation status to Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt which is one of two other games in which both teams are above .500, the other being Western Kentucky at LSU — which could be an upset special. Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) and Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6) are both off this week, getting ready for the Egg Bowl, which will be in Starkville this year.

Here's who the six remaining CFP contenders will finish against next week:

Thanksgiving Week Games for CFP Contenders

No. 3 Texas A&M: at No. 17 Texas
No. 4 Georgia: at No. 16 Georgia Tech
No. 6 Ole Miss: at Mississippi State
No. 8 Oklahoma: LSU
No. 10 Alabama: at Auburn
No. 14 Vanderbilt: No. 20 Tennessee

Meanwhile, fans hoping that the SEC gets in as many teams as possible will want to keep an eye on Syracuse at No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 11 Miami at Virginia Tech (which just hired James Franklin), and No, 15 USC at No. 7 Oregon on Saturday.

As usual, games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue.

1. Samford (1-10) at No. 3 Texas A&M (10-0, 7-0)

Samford Bulldogs quarterback Brady Stober (15) looks to pass as Baylor.
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Samford Bulldogs quarterback Brady Stober (15) looks to pass as Baylor Bears linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) applies pressure during the second half at McLane Stadium. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

11 a.m. CT • SEC+                                                  
Bryan - College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)           
Series: First meeting
SiriusXM: 117/191    

2. Charlotte (1-9) at No. 4 Georgia (9-1, 7-1)

Charlotte 49ers defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley.
Oct 11, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Charlotte 49ers defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley (6) celebrates a tackle against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

12:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network                                      
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)      
Series: First meeting
SiriusXM:  106/190

3. Eastern Illinois (3-8) at No. 10 Alabama (8-2, 6-1)

Eastern Illinois Panthers wide receiver Terrance Gipson against Northwestern.
Sep 14, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Theran Johnson (10) defends Eastern Illinois Panthers wide receiver Terrance Gipson (1) during the second half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / David Banks-Imagn Images

1 p.m. CT • SEC+                                                     
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)             
Series: First meeting
SiriusXM:  138/192

4. Mercer (9-1) at Auburn (4-6, 1-6)

Mercer cornerback TJ Moore at Alabama in 2024.
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Mercer cornerback TJ Moore (8) defends as a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) falls incomplete at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1 p.m. CT • SEC+        
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)     
Series: Auburn leads, 13-0
SiriusXM:  209/201

5. Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) at No. 17 Texas (7-3, 4-3)

Texas Longhorns linebacker Roddrick Muckelroy tackles Arkansas Razorbacks tailback Michael Smith in 2008.
September 27, 2008; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Roddrick Muckelroy (38) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks tailback Michael Smith (21) in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

2:30 p.m. CT • ABC        
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)  
Series: Texas leads, 57-23
Last: Texas 20-10 (2024 at Fayetteville)
SiriusXM: 389 - 117/191

6. Kentucky (5-5, 2-5 SEC) at No. 14 Vanderbilt (8-2, 4-2)

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback AJ Swann talks with Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary
Sep 23, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback AJ Swann (5) talks with Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) at FirstBank Stadium. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN                                                                    
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)    
Series: UK leads, 49-44-4
Last: VU, 20-13 (2024 at Lexington)                                                                     
SiriusXM: 390 – 81

7. Coastal Carolina (6-4) at South Carolina (3-7, 1-7)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Luke Murphy.
Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Luke Murphy looks on from the field prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

4:15 p.m. ET • SEC Network                                                    
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)              
Series: SC leads, 2-0
SiriusXM: 106/190    

8. No. 20 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at Florida (3-7, 2-5

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) is swarmed by Florida defenders at the Swamp in 2023.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) is swarmed by Florida defenders during a football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Sept. 16, 2023. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

7:30 p.m. ET • ABC         
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium  
Series: UF leads, 32-22
Last: UT, 23-17 (2024 at Knoxville)
SiriusXM: 117/191 – 84

9. Western Kentucky (8-2) at LSU (6-4, 3-4)

LSU Tigers cornerback Tyrann Mathieu tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Bobby Raine in 2011.
November 12, 2011; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (7) tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Bobby Rainey (3) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Western Kentucky 42-9. / Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network     
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)    
Series: LSU leads, 1-0
SiriusXM:  106/190

Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

