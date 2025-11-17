SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 12
It was a statement Saturday over the weekend in college football, especially in the SEC. There were upsets, gut checks and loud statements made across the conference as Alabama was taken down by Oklahoma and Georgia thumped Texas.
The conference standings shook up a good bit as a result as possibilities for SEC Championship Game matchups are seemingly endless with how much chaos could still ensue. With just two weeks left in the season, here are my updated SEC power rankings as the second half of November comes along.
1. Georgia
Georgia is starting to look scary again. Just a dominating defensive performance against Texas while the Bulldogs offense picked apart a very good Texas defense in the second half. The eye test right now tells me that Georgia is the best team in the SEC right now. It finished SEC play 7-1. Time will tell if it makes it to the SEC title game, but the Bulldogs turn their focus to Charlotte next week.
2. Texas A&M
Texas A&M pulled off a miracle comeback. Down 30-3 at halftime while playing horribly raised alarm bells for fans around the country. But Marcel Reed picked it up in the second half and scored 28 unanswered to win. Credit the Aggies defense, too. It takes a team effort to pull off a comeback like that. Texas A&M hosts Samford next week.
3. Ole Miss
That sure was another struggle win for Ole Miss over Florida, but it was a win no less. Ole Miss moves to 10-1 and seemingly locked up a spot in the 12-team playoff. It is possible with all the distractions surrounding Lane Kiffin to Florida that it gave the Rebels trouble. But no harm no foul was done to Ole Miss as it heads for a bye before the Egg Bowl.
4. Oklahoma
The biggest concern about Oklahoma going into this weekend was the lack of takeaway from its defense. Saturday, the Sooners put those concerns to bed with a 23-21 win at Alabama. The turnovers were the difference in the game. All of the sudden, Oklahoma is 8-2 with two home games against Missouri and LSU remaining. Oklahoma’s playoff hopes are alive and well.
5. Alabama
Man oh man that was a rough way for Alabama to lose a game. The Crimson Tide had three turnovers that resulted in 17 Oklahoma points. Alabama won essentially every statistical category, but lost the game. Alabama’s playoff hopes are suddenly in limbo with games against Eastern Illinois and at Auburn left. Alabama must win out to make the playoffs.
6. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt was on a bye over the weekend to prepare for its final home game against Kentucky. The Commodores are still in the playoff race as the second half of November arrives.
7. Texas
Texas was embarrassed on the road at Georgia over the weekend. The Longhorns trailed 14-10 before Georgia scored 21 unanswered in the final quarter. Texas is now 7-3 with games against Arkansas and Texas A&M remaining. Its playoff hopes took a huge hit, but the Longhorns are not fully dead yet.
8. Missouri
Missouri moves up a spot this week because of the rushing performance it put up against Mississippi State. Ahmad Hardy had 300 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Talk about a dominating performance by the Tigers. At 7-3, Missouri travels to Oklahoma looking to spoil the Sooners’ season.
9. Tennessee
Tennessee got a solid 42-9 win over New Mexico State. The Volunteers move to 7-3 as a matchup with Florida in The Swamp looms. Tennessee moves down a spot due to what Missouri did.
10. Kentucky
Kentucky did a good job not allowing one of the top teams in the FCS to pull off an upset. Tennessee Tech was 10-0 heading into this week, but the WIldcats came away with a 32-point victory. Next up, Kentucky looks for bowl eligibility next week at Vanderbilt.
11. LSU
LSU snuck past Arkansas in a come from behind effort to gain bowl eligibility. Michael Van Buren Jr. had a nice performance in the comeback, throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers have their senior day next week with a home game against Western Kentucky.
12. Auburn
Auburn was on a bye this weekend to prepare for Mercer. The Tigers will finish the season against Alabama at home, where they could ruin the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes. The Iron Bowl could be a showdown.
13. Mississippi State
Mississippi State got embarrassed on the road against Missouri over the weekend. The defense of the Bulldogs got exposed even more as Ahmad Hardy ran for 300 yards and three touchdowns. For Mississippi State, it has one last chance to get bowl eligibility and it comes in the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss at home. Should be an interesting game.
14. Florida
Florida just took another top 10 team to the brink, but could not make the plays it needed to pull the upset. That is the difference between teams that win and teams that lose. Florida just cannot come up with the plays it needs. The Gators are now 3-7 as they host Tennessee in a tricky game next week.
15. South Carolina
That was a brutal way to lose for South Carolina. The Gamecocks were up 30-3 at halftime and managed to blow it against No. 3 Texas A&M. That is gut-wrenching. It is a bad look for head coach Shane Beamer as his team drops to 3-7. South Carolina finished 1-7 in SEC play with a game against Coastal Carolina next week.
16. Arkansas
Arkansas just cannot close out games whatsoever. The Razorbacks were up 14-0 in Death Valley and still managed to lose 23-22 against LSU. Arkansas drops to 2-8 and 0-7 in conference with a trip to Texas coming up.