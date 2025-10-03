Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 6

SEC Daily: Your complete TV guide to keeping up with the Southeastern Conference schedule during another crazy college football weekend

Christopher Walsh

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores running back AJ Newberry (23) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores running back AJ Newberry (23) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Everyone knew this was going to be a bit of an odd week in the Southeastern Conference due to so many teams having a bye: Arkansas (2-3 overall, 0-1 SEC); Auburn (3-2, 0-2); LSU (4-1, 1-1); Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0); Missouri (5-0, 1-0); South Carolina (3-2, 1-2); and Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC).

Consequently, we're left with five league games, including four intra-conference matchups. Three of them feature teams with winning records, but only is a matchup of ranked teams.

That's of course, No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 10 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC), to be played on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

2:30 p.m. CT • ABC                                                          
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)             
Series: UA leads, 61-20-4
Last: VU, 40-35 (2024 at Nashville)          
SiriusXM: 137/190 - 84          

The former coach will be recognized during the game for his looming induction into the College Hall of Fame, College GameDay will be on hand, and don't forget that the Commodores notched their first -ever win against a No. 1 team with the upset over the Crimson Tide last year.

Not only is it the game of the week in the SEC, but probably the whole nation. The only other AP Top 25 showdown is No. 3 Miami at No. 19 Florida State, which lost some of its luster last week when the Seminoles lost at Virginia.

Strange days, indeed.

As always, games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue.

1. Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) at No. 12 Georgia (3-1, 1-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson sacks Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary
Oct 7, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) sacks Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Noon ET • ABC
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)      
Series: UGA leads, 64-12-2
Last: UGA, 13-12 (2024 at Lexington)                                                    
SiriusXM: 374 - 84      

2. No. 9 Texas (3-1, 0-0 SEC) at Florida (1-3, 0-1 SEC)

"This Is... Gator Country" sign at The Swamp
Oct 14, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; A general new of The Swamp as the \"This Is... Gator Country\" sign lights up during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

3:30 p.m. ET • ESPN                                                       
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)           
Series: TEX leads, 3-0-1
Last: Texas, 49-17 (2024 at Austin)
SiriusXM: 113/191 – 145

3. Kent State (1-3) at No. 5 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Oklahoma Marvin Mims touchdown; Kent State defender JoJo Evans
Oklahoma's Marvin Mims (17) celebrates his touchdown catch in front of Kent State's JoJo Evans (23) in the second quarter during the college football game between Oklahoma and Kent State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

3 p.m. CT • SEC Network                                                                              
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)      
Series: Oklahoma leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 111/192

4. Mississippi State (4-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jaden Platt and Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson.
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jaden Platt (6) and Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) in action during the second half at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

6:30 p.m. CT • SEC Network                                                                  
Bryan - College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)          
Series: Tied, 9-9
Last: Texas A&M, 34-24 (2024 at Starkville)                        
SiriusXM: 374 - 137/190

SEE ALSO : Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 6

College Football TV Schedule: Week 6

All times ET

Friday's Games

7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Delaware | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Charlotte at South Florida | ESPN2
10 p.m. | New Mexico at San Jose State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | West Virginia at BYU | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Colorado State at San Diego State | CBSSN

Saturday's Games

12 p.m. | Kentucky at Georgia | ABC
12 p.m. | Iowa State at Cincinnati | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Wisconsin at Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | Illinois at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Boston College at Pitt | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Clemson at North Carolina | ESPN
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Baylor | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Air Force at Navy | CBS/Paramount+
12 p.m. | Army at UAB | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Ohio at Ball State | CBSSN
1 p.m. | Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | The CW Network
1 p.m. | UTSA at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Campbell at NC State | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Arizona | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
2:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at UMass | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Penn State at UCLA | CBS
3:30 p.m. | Texas at Florida
3:30 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Alabama
3:30 p.m. | Boise State at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Washington at Maryland | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Virginia at Louisville
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at SMU
3:30 p.m. | Florida International at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | James Madison at Georgia State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Central Michigan at Akron | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Kent State at Oklahoma | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Michigan State at Nebraska | FS1
4 p.m. | Texas State at Arkansas State | ESPNU
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Texas Tech at Houston | ESPN
7 p.m. | UNLV at Wyoming | CBSSN
7 p.m. | South Alabama at Troy | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Rice | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Minnesota at Ohio State | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Miami (Fla.) at Florida State | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Mississippi State at Texas A&M | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at TCU | FOX
7:30 p.m. | Kansas at UCF | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Tulsa at Memphis | ESPNU
10:30 p.m. | Duke at Cal | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Nevada at Fresno State | CBSSN

Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites.

