How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 6
Everyone knew this was going to be a bit of an odd week in the Southeastern Conference due to so many teams having a bye: Arkansas (2-3 overall, 0-1 SEC); Auburn (3-2, 0-2); LSU (4-1, 1-1); Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0); Missouri (5-0, 1-0); South Carolina (3-2, 1-2); and Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC).
Consequently, we're left with five league games, including four intra-conference matchups. Three of them feature teams with winning records, but only is a matchup of ranked teams.
That's of course, No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 10 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC), to be played on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
2:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)
Series: UA leads, 61-20-4
Last: VU, 40-35 (2024 at Nashville)
SiriusXM: 137/190 - 84
The former coach will be recognized during the game for his looming induction into the College Hall of Fame, College GameDay will be on hand, and don't forget that the Commodores notched their first -ever win against a No. 1 team with the upset over the Crimson Tide last year.
Not only is it the game of the week in the SEC, but probably the whole nation. The only other AP Top 25 showdown is No. 3 Miami at No. 19 Florida State, which lost some of its luster last week when the Seminoles lost at Virginia.
Strange days, indeed.
As always, games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue.
1. Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) at No. 12 Georgia (3-1, 1-1 SEC)
Noon ET • ABC
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)
Series: UGA leads, 64-12-2
Last: UGA, 13-12 (2024 at Lexington)
SiriusXM: 374 - 84
2. No. 9 Texas (3-1, 0-0 SEC) at Florida (1-3, 0-1 SEC)
3:30 p.m. ET • ESPN
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)
Series: TEX leads, 3-0-1
Last: Texas, 49-17 (2024 at Austin)
SiriusXM: 113/191 – 145
3. Kent State (1-3) at No. 5 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 SEC)
3 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)
Series: Oklahoma leads, 1-0
SiriusXM: 111/192
4. Mississippi State (4-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0, 1-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Bryan - College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)
Series: Tied, 9-9
Last: Texas A&M, 34-24 (2024 at Starkville)
SiriusXM: 374 - 137/190
