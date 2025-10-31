Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During Halloween Weekend

SEC Daily: Your complete TV guide to keeping up with the Southeastern Conference schedule during another crazy college football weekend

Christopher Walsh

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Need a last-minute Halloween costume? How about as the ghost of a college football coach who got the axe before the season ended?

There are so many to choose from this season even though we haven't even gotten to November. The candidates include Brian Kelly (LSU), James Franklin (Penn State), Billy Napier (Florida), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Brent Pry (Virginia Tech), Trent Bray (Oregon State), and Trent Dilfer (UAB). And don't for forget Sam Pittman, Arkansas has been without him for a month now.

Or maybe do a version of "Dead Man Walking" of a coach who still has his job, but probably not for long.

This year the coaching carousel is spinning faster than ever, and spitting out buyout money like rocks shooting out of an old-fashioned lawn mower. Pretty soon, some are going to get hit in the head by a bag of money and they won't be complaining about it.

Specific to the Halloween weekend, it's making things difficult in determining a game of the week in the Southeastern Conference. Florida against Georgia is the best rivalry, but with Napier fired one has to think the Bulldogs should handle the Gators again in Jacksonville.

No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas is easily the most intriguing matchup as the programs appear to be polar opposites nearly every way imaginable.

But the game of the week will be in Knoxville, which will hold a blackout (or "Dark Mode" on Halloween weekend). It'll be visually amazing, but should be an elimination game for the College Football Playoff. That kind of desperation on both sides can lead to a pretty entertaining game.

No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2 SEC) at No. 14 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2)

7:30 p.m. ET • ABC                                                                      
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)                      
Series: OU leads, 3-2
Last: UT, 25-15 (2024 at Norman)
SiriusXM: 160/191 - 82         

Here's hoping they bring back the duck again, too:

Smokey surfs the Tennessee student section on a duck during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in 2024.
Smokey surfs the Tennessee student section on a duck during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As always, all other games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue. Sitting at home with an open date and breaking out the popcorn are No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC); LSU (5-3, 2-3); No. 19 Missouri (6-2, 2-2); No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0).

SEE ALSO: This Week's SEC Power Rankings

1. No. 9 Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 20 Texas (6-2, 3-1)

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (25) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers.
Oct 26, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (25) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

11 a.m. CT • ABC                                                                          
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)   
Series: VU leads, 8-4-1
Last: TEX, 27-24 (2024 at Nashville)                                                  
SiriusXM: 82 / 84 

2. Florida (3-4, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1)

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the third quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 43-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville, Fla. • EverBank Stadium (76,666)
3:30 p.m. ET • ABC                                                        
Series: UGA leads, 56-44-2
Last: UGA, 34-20 (2024 at Jacksonville)
SiriusXM: 84 - 160/191         

3. Mississippi State (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-6, 0-4)

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) fumbles the ball after being hit by Mississippi State linebacker Zakari Tillman.
Oct 26, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) fumbles the ball after being hit by Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Zakari Tillman (16) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

3 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)  
Series, ARK leads, 19-15-1
Last: ARK, 58-25 (2024 at Starkville)
SiriusXM: 374 - 113/190

4. South Carolina (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1)

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Shi Smith (13) catches a pass at Ole Miss in 2020.
Nov 14, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Shi Smith (13) catches a pass against Mississippi Rebels defensive back Keidron Smith (20) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Justin Ford-Imagn Images

6 p.m. CT • ESPN                                                                      
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)         
Series: UM leads, 10-8
Last: UM, 27-3 (2024 at Columbia)                                       
SiriusXM: 380 - 132/192

5. Kentucky (2-5, 0-5 SEC) at Auburn (4-4, 1-4)

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) throws a pass at Auburn
Sep 26, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. / John Reed-Imagn Images

6:30 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)           
Series: AU leads, 28-6-1
Last: AU, 24-10 (2024 at Lexington)
SiriusXM: 374 - 113/190

feed

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/SEC