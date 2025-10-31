How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During Halloween Weekend
Need a last-minute Halloween costume? How about as the ghost of a college football coach who got the axe before the season ended?
There are so many to choose from this season even though we haven't even gotten to November. The candidates include Brian Kelly (LSU), James Franklin (Penn State), Billy Napier (Florida), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Brent Pry (Virginia Tech), Trent Bray (Oregon State), and Trent Dilfer (UAB). And don't for forget Sam Pittman, Arkansas has been without him for a month now.
Or maybe do a version of "Dead Man Walking" of a coach who still has his job, but probably not for long.
This year the coaching carousel is spinning faster than ever, and spitting out buyout money like rocks shooting out of an old-fashioned lawn mower. Pretty soon, some are going to get hit in the head by a bag of money and they won't be complaining about it.
Specific to the Halloween weekend, it's making things difficult in determining a game of the week in the Southeastern Conference. Florida against Georgia is the best rivalry, but with Napier fired one has to think the Bulldogs should handle the Gators again in Jacksonville.
No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas is easily the most intriguing matchup as the programs appear to be polar opposites nearly every way imaginable.
But the game of the week will be in Knoxville, which will hold a blackout (or "Dark Mode" on Halloween weekend). It'll be visually amazing, but should be an elimination game for the College Football Playoff. That kind of desperation on both sides can lead to a pretty entertaining game.
No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2 SEC) at No. 14 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2)
7:30 p.m. ET • ABC
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)
Series: OU leads, 3-2
Last: UT, 25-15 (2024 at Norman)
SiriusXM: 160/191 - 82
Here's hoping they bring back the duck again, too:
As always, all other games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue. Sitting at home with an open date and breaking out the popcorn are No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC); LSU (5-3, 2-3); No. 19 Missouri (6-2, 2-2); No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0).
1. No. 9 Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 20 Texas (6-2, 3-1)
11 a.m. CT • ABC
Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)
Series: VU leads, 8-4-1
Last: TEX, 27-24 (2024 at Nashville)
SiriusXM: 82 / 84
2. Florida (3-4, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1)
Jacksonville, Fla. • EverBank Stadium (76,666)
3:30 p.m. ET • ABC
Series: UGA leads, 56-44-2
Last: UGA, 34-20 (2024 at Jacksonville)
SiriusXM: 84 - 160/191
3. Mississippi State (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-6, 0-4)
3 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)
Series, ARK leads, 19-15-1
Last: ARK, 58-25 (2024 at Starkville)
SiriusXM: 374 - 113/190
4. South Carolina (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1)
6 p.m. CT • ESPN
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
Series: UM leads, 10-8
Last: UM, 27-3 (2024 at Columbia)
SiriusXM: 380 - 132/192
5. Kentucky (2-5, 0-5 SEC) at Auburn (4-4, 1-4)
6:30 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)
Series: AU leads, 28-6-1
Last: AU, 24-10 (2024 at Lexington)
SiriusXM: 374 - 113/190