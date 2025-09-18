SEC Daily: Graham’s Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 4
Last week, the SEC gave fans one heck of an entertaining week of football.
Georgia and Tennessee matched the hype that people were anticipating and Texas A&M went on the road to South Bend and took down Notre Dame in a thriller 41-40. Vanderbilt also broke a curse that lasted nearly two decades as it defeated South Carolina 31-7 and Ole Miss’ offense allowed the Rebels to start 2-0 in SEC play with a 41-35 win over Arkansas.
There may not be as many as anticipated games this week, but there are still some intriguing games. Of course, the highlight of the weekend is the Jackson Arnold revenge game as he and No. 22 Auburn goes to Norman against No. 11 Oklahoma.
Through three weeks, I have gone 2-2 in each week for a 6-6 overall record. Let’s do some predictions and see if I can get above .500 this time around.
No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
This is not only the biggest and most interesting game in the SEC, but this is the most interesting game of the weekend to me. Auburn has looked very good the first three weeks, but Oklahoma has been even better.
To me, the thing to watch is Oklahoma's defense scheme around Jackson Arnold’s mobility. The Sooners’ defense has been scary through three games, allowing just 19 points total. But Arnold did show up in big moments last season for Oklahoma when he gave the Alabama defense issues.
For Auburn to win this game, Arnold will have to beat his former team with his arm as well as using his mobility when needed. But Brent Venables has foreknowledge of his old quarterback that I think will help Oklahoma win this game.
PREDICTION: Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17
South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
The Gamecocks got throttled last week against Vanderbilt. While LaNorris Sellers did not play in the second half, I don’t think the game would have been that much different. Going to Missouri this week, South Carolina is 11.5-point underdogs.
As of now, it is unclear whether Sellers will be playing this week, but Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is preparing for it.
Missouri on the other hand, is off to a 3-0 start. The Tigers have not been really challenged against a high-quality team thus far, but they have done what they need to do against the teams they have played.
Even if Sellers plays, Missouri should still be able to do enough to win. If Sellers does not play, Missouri should not have a problem covering. Either way, South Carolina has looked far more shaky compared to how Missouri has looked so far.
PREDICTION: Missouri 34, South Carolina 21
Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
Both teams are heading into this matchup at 3-0. Tulane has already taken down two power conference schools in Northwestern and Duke. But this week is a totally different animal for the Green Wave.
Tulane may be able to score against Ole Miss, but it is extremely difficult for even the best group of five squads to keep up with Lane Kiffin’s offense. Ole Miss is averaging 44.7 points and 541.7 yards per game through its three games.
I think Tulane has the ability to make this one interesting and close at the start of the second half, but ultimately Ole Miss will score too many for Tulane to bear.
PREDICTION: Ole Miss 41, Tulane 27
Florida at No. 4 Miami (FL), 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
After the first week, Florida looked like a team that was deserving to be ranked in the top 15. But the Gators fooled everyone after losing to South Florida at home 18-16 and then losing to LSU 20-10 in a game where quarterback DJ Lagway threw five interceptions.
Miami, however, has looked like a team that could be playing for a national championship in mid-January. The Hurricanes survived a Notre Dame comeback the first week and have crushed their other two opponents since, one of which was a 49-12 win over South Florida.
Carson Beck looks comfortable in his new offense and I believe he is primed to lead Miami to a conference title this season. Do not be surprised if Miami runs away with this game after half.
PREDICTION: Miami 31, Florida 17