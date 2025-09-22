SEC Daily: Graham’s SEC Power Rankings After Week 4
Plenty of SEC teams took a step out of conference play during Week 4. For Vanderbilt, Tennessee, LSU, Texas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Saturday was a good night with no stress whatsoever. For teams like Florida and Arkansas, it was a different story.
Arkansas went to Memphis and held a 28-17 halftime lead before squandering it with a little under five minutes left in the game. The Razorbacks only managed to put up three points on the board after halftime, highlighting the contrast between how they look in the first half every week compared to the second half.
But the game of the weekend in the SEC was of course Auburn going to Oklahoma and falling to the Sooners 24-17. There was a bit of controversy in Norman. On the go-ahead touchdown drive, John Mateer completed a pass to Isaiah Sategna III down the sideline that was initially called incomplete, but was overturned. The reversed ruling helped Oklahoma get into the red zone where it later took a lead late in the game.
Four teams were on byes in Week 4, but let’s see where things stand in the newest edition of the SEC power rankings.
1. Georgia
Georgia was on a bye week in preparation for Alabama. The Bulldogs have one of the best wins in college football this season with their 44-41 win at Tennessee. Next week’s game against the Crimson Tide will have major implications in the SEC race and the playoff conversation.
2. LSU
LSU had an easy blowout win over Southeast Louisiana. The Tigers offense got rolling as Nussmeier had 273 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-10 win. LSU hosts Ole Miss next week in what should be an entertaining game featuring the high-powered Rebel offense.
3. Oklahoma
Oklahoma got a ranked win on the resume Saturday night with its 24-17 win over Auburn. The Sooners defense continues to look good and has stood tall when it needed to. Oklahoma closes nonconference next week against Kent State.
4. Texas A&M
Texas A&M stays put at the No. 4 spot after a bye week. The Aggies have looked good so far this season and will welcome Auburn to Kyle Field next week.
5. Texas
Saturday was the type of game that fans have been wanting to see out of Arch Manning and the Texas offense. In a 55-0 win over Sam Houston State, Manning played almost flawlessly, throwing 18-for-21 for 309 yards and three touchdowns. But after all, it is Sam Houston State, so I need to see more from Texas to move them up more.
6. Alabama
Alabama had an early season bye week to prepare for Georgia. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will square off in Athens in primetime Saturday on ABC.
7. Tennessee
The Volunteers beat UAB 56-24. Their offense was once again on point, but the defense played a little too relaxed in the second half. Nonetheless, Tennessee gets another comfortable win before heading to Starkville.
8. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt’s offense showed up and showed out in a revenge game against Georgia State. The Commodores dropped 70 on the Panthers and scored a touchdown on their first six drives. Vanderbilt will close nonconference play next week at home against Utah State.
9. Ole Miss
The Ole Miss offense is inevitable. The Rebels dropped 45 on Tulane in a 45-10 win. But Ole Miss stays put due to what the teams above them did. Ole Miss will host LSU in a showdown next week in Baton Rouge.
10. Missouri
Missouri is slowly but surely creeping up in my power rankings. The Tigers faced a little adversity in the first half against South Carolina, but put on a good defensive showing late in the game. It is a solid win, but we have yet to see the Tigers be really tested.
11. Auburn
Auburn and Oklahoma gave fans a great game, but the Tigers were unable to make the plays they needed down the stretch to come up with a win. They were up 17-16 late in the game, but John Mateer led a touchdown drive that kept his team undefeated. Auburn has a big test next week going to Texas A&M for what will be a test to see how Auburn responds.
12. Mississippi State
It was certainly not a pretty first half from Mississippi State as it led Northern Illinois 14-10 at half. But in the second half, the Bulldogs got into a rhythm and came away with a four-touchdown victory. Jeff Lebby’s group is now 4-0 with a date with Tennessee next week.
13. South Carolina
Just like that, South Carolina goes from the 11th-ranked team in the country to my bottom four in the SEC. The Gamecocks played a close and competitive game at Missouri, but lost 29-20. Their offensive struggles continued yet again as MIssouri outscored them 17-6 after halftime. Oscar Adaway III was South Carolina’s leading rusher with seven yards on three carries.
14. Kentucky
Kentucky moves up two spots due to Florida and Arkansas losing while the Wildcats were on a bye. Kentucky travels to South Carolina for a night game next week for its second SEC game of the season.
15. Arkansas
Arkansas dropped its second straight game in a game where it blew a double-digit second half lead to Memphis. The Razorbacks’ lack of offense after halftime the last couple of games is a big concern that could spell trouble with Notre Dame coming to town.
16. Florida
Florida’s defense was not awful against Miami, but its offense was. The Gators managed just 32 yards on offense in the first half and DJ Lagway had under 30 yards passing. They drop to 1-3 before the bulk of their schedule has arrived.