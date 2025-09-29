SEC Daily: Graham’s SEC Power Rankings After Week 5
SEC play got back into full swing this weekend with a loaded and entertaining slate. As a result, fans learned plenty from this weekend’s games in addition to the entertainment.
It was an eventful and fun watch in the midday SEC games. Ole Miss got a big home win over LSU in dominating fashion, though the scoreboard may not indicate it. The Rebels moved to 5-0 on the season as they were able to add a staple win to their postseason resume.
In College Station, Texas A&M eked out a dog fight win over Auburn 16-10. The Tigers had plenty of chances to win the game, but the Aggies defense showed up in a big way. Tennessee went to Stark Vegas and survived an upset-minded Mississippi State team in an overtime thriller. The Volunteers’ ability to survive an upset temporarily has saved their postseason dreams.
The game of the night was in Athens Saturday night, where No. 17 Alabama took down No. 5 Georgia 24-21. The Crimson Tide did not score after halftime, but when it needed its defense to come up big, it did in every way. Same goes for Alabama’s ability to milk the clock on offense and win the game.
With another week in the books, here are my updated SEC power rankings.
1. Alabama
What a game it was for Alabama. Nobody was sure how competitive the Crimson Tide would be on the road with a first-year starting quarterback, but Ty Simpson looked great. Simpson looked like a leader that Alabama needed and looked great throwing the ball when he had the time. All of the sudden, the Crimson Tide’s season trajectory is completely different. Alabama has the best win in college football right now after this weekend. This year, Alabama will not overlook Vanderbilt when it comes to town. I’m sure nobody forgot what happened last season.
2. Ole Miss
What a jump for Ole Miss this week. The Rebels offense and defense showed up and showed out in a big moment against one of the best in the country. They are rolling at 5-0 into their bye before playing Washington State. This team has a clear path to the playoffs with this win.
3. Texas A&M
The Aggies continued its undefeated start with a 16-10 win over Auburn. Give Auburn’s defense credit for keeping it a game all 60 minutes. But at the same time, give Texas A&M’s defense props as well. They shut down Jackson Arnold and the rest of the Tiger offense. Texas A&M will look for its fifth win next week against Mississippi State
4. Georgia
Georgia and Alabama played in another instant classic Saturday night, the Bulldogs were just on the wrong end of it. It was a defensive slugfest in the second half. Ultimately, Alabama’s third down efficiency early contributed to Georgia’s loss in a big way.
5. Oklahoma
Oklahoma was on a bye this weekend and will face Kent State in its upcoming game. But the Sooners received devastating news last week that quarterback John Mateer will miss about a month of time. Let’s see how much this impacts Oklahoma.
6. LSU
LSU lost 24-19 to Ole Miss, but do not let the score deceive you. LSU simply was outplayed by Ole Miss all game. The Tigers outgained 480-254. Nonetheless though, LSU still had opportunities to get the ball back late and failed. LSU goes into its first bye week before playing South Carolina on Oct. 11.
7. Texas
Texas was on a bye this past weekend, but they moved down a couple spots due to what teams behind them did. The Longhorns are still a good team and it will be exciting to see how Arch Manning handles the Swamp.
8. Tennessee
Tennessee survived an upset and what would have been its second loss of the season against Mississippi State. Give Mississippi State credit, it gave Tennessee fits and problems all night before the Volunteers were able to find a win to victory in overtime. Tennessee goes on a bye next week.
9. Vanderbilt
The Commodores got off to a slow start, but quickly rebounded down the stretch of the first half to pull away from Utah State to get to a 5-0 start. It was not the best game from Vanderbilt, but it was a day where there were not any major red flags either. Vanderbilt travels to Tuscaloosa in what should be a very intriguing game next week.
10. Missouri
Missouri got a 42-6 win over UMass, but beating UMass is not enough for me to move them up at all. Missouri is 5-0, but I am still not entirely sure what to make of them yet. The Tigers go on a bye before hosting Alabama.
11. Mississippi State
Normally I would not move a team up following a loss, but Auburn suffered its second loss while Mississippi State only has one now after losing to Tennessee. The Bulldogs competed very closely with the Volunteers and were a dropped pass away from going into double overtime. They have another big opportunity for a statement win next week as they play at Texas A&M.
12. Auburn
The Tigers came close to upsetting Texas A&M. I had Auburn upsetting the Aggies, but I was barely wrong. What was most concerning for Auburn was its offensive execution. It has combined for 27 points the last two weeks, but its defense has done a nice job of keeping the team in the game. The Tigers go on a bye to prepare for Georgia.
13. South Carolina
It was a good win for South Carolina, but it was not enough for me to move them up honestly. But the Gamecocks needed a dominating win over Kentucky after they lost the last two games to Vanderbilt and Missouri. They have a bye next week before traveling to LSU on Oct. 11.
14. Kentucky
Kentucky took another SEC loss with a 35-13 defeat at South Carolina. The Wildcats led 10-7, but their lead quickly went away, as did all of their momentum. South Carolina finished the game on a 28-3 run to pull away. Kentucky needs to regroup quickly because it goes to Athens next week against a Georgia team that is not happy.
15. Arkansas
Arkansas is now 2-3 after getting thumped by Notre Dame 56-13. I was tempted to put them at dead last in the rankings, but I mean at least the Razorbacks have multiple wins this season. A bye could not have come for a better time for a reeling Arkansas squad that needs to go back to the drawing board.
16. Florida
Florida stays at the bottom due to being on a bye. The Gators need a win badly and are hoping to upset Texas this upcoming game.