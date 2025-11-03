SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 10
The playoff picture is starting to take shape slowly, but surely after another full day of SEC football.
It all got started in Austin, Texas where the Longhorns used a strong start to help slow down a Vanderbilt team that was coming in hot going into this weekend. Texas managed to keep its playoff hopes alive as Vanderbilt is now left fighting for its postseason life.
In Jacksonville, Georgia dodged a huge bullet with a close win over Florida. And in Knoxville, the lights and the play calling at Neyland Stadium went dark as Oklahoma forced a few turnovers that it turned into points to help beat Tennessee. Tennessee’s playoff odds took a catastrophic hit Saturday night.
After another great weekend of college football, it is time to revisit the SEC power rankings.
1. Texas A&M
Texas A&M had a bye over the weekend. The Aggies stay at the top of the power rankings. They will head to Missouri in what should be an interesting game next week.
2. Alabama
Alabama also had a bye week to prepare for LSU. The Crimson Tide has three home games remaining this season.
3. Georgia
Boy that was another close one for the Bulldogs in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday. Georgia’s defense in the second half stepped up in a big moment yet again as it came away with a 24-20 victory. Florida was stalled multiple times on fourth down, and that played a major role in the game. Georgia moves up a spot due to Vanderbilt’s loss.
4. Ole Miss
Ole Miss cruised to a win in the second half against South Carolina at home. Ole Miss’ defensive line got to LaNorris Sellers early and often as the Rebels finished the game with six sacks. They moved up due to a win and a Vanderbilt loss. Ole Miss plays The Citadel next week in what should be a stress free win.
5. Texas
And just like that, Texas is back in the top 5 in the SEC. The Longhorns got a 34-31 win over N0. 9 Vanderbilt, but the score was not truly indicative of the game. Texas jumped on the Commodores early and did not look back until Vanderbilt’s comeback effort in the fourth quarter.
6. Oklahoma
What a defensive performance that was from the Sooners. A defensive touchdown plus forcing a couple interceptions from Aguilar. Their playoff hopes remain alive for now at 7-2. Oklahoma goes on a bye to prepare for Alabama on Nov. 15
7. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt played uncharacteristically bad on defense today, and on offense for the first three quarters. The Commodores could not overcome a three-touchdown deficit despite scoring 21 in the final quarter. Their playoff hopes are not dead yet. With three games remaining, if Vanderbilt were to win out, it would probably make the playoffs. Vanderbilt has to take it one game at a time, though. And it all starts next week against a good Auburn defense.
8. Missouri
Missouri was on a bye this past weekend to prepare for a big home game against No. 3 Texas A&M. At two losses, the Tigers will be fighting for their playoff hopes against the Aggies. Missouri moves up a spot due to Tennessee’s loss.
9. Tennessee
Tennessee lost a critical game to Oklahoma at home in what was essentially an elimination game for the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Joey Aguilar turned the ball over three times, one of them went for a touchdown. Too many mistakes more than likely kicks Tennessee out of playoff consideration barring something very unforeseen.
10. LSU
LSU was on a bye over the weekend. The Tigers fired head coach Brian Kelly during the week off and before their trip to Tuscaloosa next weekend. Should be interesting to see how the team responds on the road.
11. Mississippi State
Mississippi State snuck out of Fayetteville with a 38-35 win over Arkansas. Mississippi State came back down 14 in the final quarter to win its fifth game of the season though. The Bulldogs are now one win away from bowl eligibility, but that will be far from easy. Mississippi State hosts Georgia next week.
12. Florida
That was a heartbreaking loss for Florida. It had Georgia right where it wanted the Bulldogs, but the Gators could not make the plays they needed to make down the stretch. Two turnovers on downs cost Florida the game as it dropped to 3-5 before going to Lexington next game.
13. Kentucky
How about a nice road win for Kentucky. It was all defense in the Wildcats’ victory as they jumped up to 3-5. They’ll try to get a fourth win next week at home against Florida.
14. Auburn
How did Auburn lose to Kentucky? Not only that, how did Auburn only score a field goal on Kentucky? It was another heartbreaker for the Tigers Saturday night with a 10-3 loss to Kentucky. Even a switch at quarterback did not help Auburn. It falls to 4-5 with a trip to Vanderbilt next week.
15. South Carolina
Did not think after the first week of the season that South Carolina would stoop this low in the power rankings, but here we are. The Gamecocks lost 30-14 to Ole Miss over the weekend and fell to 3-6. South Carolina needs to win out to get to a bowl game, which includes winning in College Station on Nov. 15. For now though, the Gamecocks go on a bye.
16. Arkansas
Another close, tough loss for Arkansas. The Razorbacks were right there with Mississippi State, but fell three points short. They fall to 2-7 with a bye coming up next week. Arkansas’ bowl eligibility hopes are crushed.