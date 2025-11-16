Instant Analysis of Oklahoma's 23-21 Win Over Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 4 Alabama football was upset on homecoming weekend by No. 11 Oklahoma, marking the second straight year the Sooners have dealt the Crimson Tide a November loss. The Sooners scored just one offensive touchdown and kicked three field goals as they took advantage of numerous Alabama errors.
“Just really disappointed in the outcome," Kalen DeBoer said. "We played a lot of great snaps out there, but the turnover battle, obviously got killed there, and that became the game. We’ve done a great job of taking care of it. We’ve done a good job of taking it off of teams, and I think, probably 17 points coming off of turnovers and the short field at the beginning where they got a field goal after the punt return. We missed our opportunities for sure. That’s what hurts so much."
Alabama Football's Troubling Trend Allows Oklahoma To Upset Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide's special teams issues were on display front and center as the program allowed a big punt return, setting up the Sooners first field goal, fumbled a punt to set up Oklahoma's only offensive touchdown and missed a short field goal at the end of the first half that would've tied the contest.
Alabama's defense played well throughout the night, but was thrown into challenging situations and ultimately left in the wind by an offense plagued by inconsistencies. The Crimson Tide outgained the Sooners by nearly 200 yards, but its miscues were fatal and put its post season plans into questions.
The Crimson Tide saw two offensive bright spots as tight end Josh Cuevas hauled in a career high six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown, and running back Daniel Hill took a season high 15 carries for 60 yards and two touchdown, but the duo wasn't enough to mitigate the team's turnover issues.
What Kalen DeBoer Said After Losing to Oklahoma for Second Straight Season
The program must now regroup for the final two games of the season as Alabama welcomes Eastern Illinois for the last home game of the season and then heads to Jordan-Hare Stadium for an Iron Bowl that will certianly decide its SEC Championship and College Football Playoff fate.
