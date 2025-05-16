SEC Track Championships Begin In Lexington: SEC Daily, May 16, 2025
The 2025 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships began on Thursday in Lexington, Ky., at the UK Track and Field Complex. While many events were prelims for championships later in the weekend, numerous SEC Champions were crowned on day one.
Individual SEC Champions from Thursday:
- Women’s Hammer – Stephanie Ratcliffe, Georgia (70.72m/232-0)
- Women’s Javelin – Lianna Davidson, Georgia (58.74m/192-8)
- Women’s 10,000m – Paityn Noe, Arkansas (32:49.70)
- Men’s Hammer – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, Ole Miss (75.72m/248-5)
- Men’s Javelin – Remi Rougetet, Mississippi State (80.49m/252-5)
- Men’s 10,000m – Victor Kiprop, Alabama (30:10.85)
Team Results:
Ole Miss leads the way on the men's side with 31 points, followed closely by Alabama with 26. Mississippi State (13), Auburn (8), Georgia (8), Missouri (6), Oklahoma (6), Tennessee (6), Arkansas (5), Florida (5), Texas (2), and LSU (1) round out the top 10.
On the women's side, Georgia leads the way in the women’s standings with 30 points. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the country. Arkansas, winners of six of the last ten women's championships, is second with 16 points, followed by Missouri (11), Florida (10), Mississippi State (8), Oklahoma (8), LSU (7), Texas A&M (7), Kentucky (6), Ole Miss (6), Texas (4), Alabama (3) and Tennessee (1).
The tournament runs through Sunday. Friday's schedule is uncertain at the moment due to anticipated weather conditions.
How to Watch the 2025 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships
The 2025 SEC outdoor track and field championships will be held at the University of Kentucky's Outdoor Track and Field Facility in Lexington, Kentucky. See the time and how to watch information below:
All times Eastern.
Thursday, May 15
Field events start at 11:30 a.m
5:30 -9 p.m. | TV: SEC Network+ | Click or tap here to watch
Friday, May 16
Field events start at 1 p.m. | TV: SEC Network+ | Click or tap here to watch
2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. | TV: SEC Network+ | Click or tap here to watch
Saturday, May 17
Field events start at 2:30 p.m. | TV: SEC Network+ | Click or tap here to watch
6:00-10 p.m. | TV: SEC Network | Click or tap here to watch