What Would SEC Baseball Tournament Look Like Today?

There's still one month left in the regular season before the SEC's 16 teams converge on Hoover, Ala. for the 2025 SEC Baseball Championship. Here's how the bracket would look

Vanderbilt Commodores players welcome in outfielder JD Rogers (18) and infielder Braden Holcomb (26) after they scored on a single by infielder Davis Diaz against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
Vanderbilt Commodores players welcome in outfielder JD Rogers (18) and infielder Braden Holcomb (26) after they scored on a single by infielder Davis Diaz against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

There’ll be exactly one month left in the regular season when SEC baseball teams take the field Thursday for their Easter weekend series. After that, the 16 SEC teams will converge in Hoover, Ala. for the 2025 SEC Baseball Championship.

No. 19 Vanderbilt should be glad that tournament isn’t starting now, though. The Commodores are in ninth place in the current SEC standings, making them the last team the highest-seeded team not to receive a bye. Vanderbilt would need to win five games to win the tournament instead of four (No. 5-8 seeds) or even three (No. 1-4 seeds). But at least the Commodores would get to play Missouri, who is still winless in SEC games.

And just to make things more interesting for Vanderbilt, four of its last five SEC series are against higher-seeded teams, starting this weekend with No. 5 Georgia. That gives the Commodores plenty of opportunities to move up higher in the SEC standings. To do that, they’ll have to improve on their 2-7 record against ranked SEC teams (6-0 against unranked SEC teams).

With a month left in the regular season, anything can happen. But if the SEC Baseball Championship tournament was starting today, here’s how the bracket would look:

2025 SEC Baseball Championship Bracket
2025 SEC Baseball Championship Bracket / SEC

2025 SEC Baseball Championship

First Round, May 20

Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
Game 2: No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Texas A&M
Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Oklahoma
Game 4: No. 14 Florida vs. No. 11 Kentucky

Second Round, May 21

Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Alabama
Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 LSU
Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Auburn

Quarterfinals, May 22-23

Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Texas
Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Georgia
Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Arkansas
Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 Tennessee

Semifinals, May 24

Game 13: Winner G10 vs Winner G9
Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11

Finals, May 25

Game 15: Winner G14 vs. Winner G13

Current SEC Standings

  1. Texas (13-2)
  2. Arkansas (12-3)
  3. Tennessee (11-4)
  4. Georgia (10-5)
  5. LSU (10-5)
  6. Auburn (9-6)
  7. Ole Miss (9-6)
  8. Alabama (8-7)
  9. Vanderbilt (8-7)
  10. Oklahoma (7-8)
  11. Kentucky (6-9)
  12. Texas A&M (6-9)
  13. Mississippi State (5-10)
  14. Florida (4-11)
  15. South Carolina (2-13)
  16. Missouri (0-15)

