How SEC Softball Tournament Bracket is Shaping Up
The 2025 SEC Softball Tournament is less than a month away, and with the league exapnsion of Oklahoma and Texas, all 15 teams will be participating in the tournament this May.
The top four teams will get a double bye, will seeds five through nine will get an opening-round bye. The 10-15 seeds will start play on Tuesday, May 6 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia, and the tournament will wrap up with the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The SEC softball tournament is not in a set location every year, but rotates around to all 15 schools with Georgia being the host this season. Alabama last hosted in 2021, and the upcoming sites are Kentucky (2026), Ole Miss (2027), Missouri (2028) and Mississippi State (2029.)
There are still three weekends of conference play before the seeding is set and some teams only have two conference series left, but here is how things currently stand heading into the weekend.
2025 SEC Softball Standings as of 4/16/25
1. Texas A&M (11-3 SEC)
2. Texas (11-4 SEC)
3. Oklahoma (10-5 SEC)
4. Florida (9-6 SEC)
5. Tennessee (9-6 SEC)
6. Mississippi State (9-6 SEC)
7. Arkansas (10-8 SEC)
8. LSU (8-7 SEC)
9. South Carolina (7-8 SEC)
10. Ole Miss (7-8 SEC)
11. Alabama (7-8 SEC)
12. Kentucky (6-9 SEC)
13. Georgia (5-12 SEC)
14. Auburn (4-14 SEC)
15. Missouri (3-12 SEC)
Remaining SEC series
- Alabama- at Florida, Missouri, at South Carolina
- Arkansas- at Texas A&M, LSU
- Auburn- at Tennessee, South Carolina
- Florida- Alabama, at LSU, Oklahoma
- Georgia- Ole Miss, at Missouri
- Kentucky- at South Carolina, Mississippi State, at Texas
- LSU- at Texas, Florida, at Arkansas
- Mississippi State- at Oklahoma, at Kentucky, Ole Miss
- Missouri- Texas A&M, at Alabama, Georgia
- Oklahoma- Mississippi State, Texas, at Florida
- Ole Miss- at Georgia, Tennessee, at Mississippi State
- South Carolina- Kentucky, at Auburn, Alabama
- Tennessee- Auburn, at Ole Miss, Texas A&M
- Texas- LSU, at Oklahoma, Kentucky
- Texas A&M- at Missouri, Arkansas, at Tennessee
To show how deep the SEC is, South Carolina is currently third in the national RPI, but tied for ninth in the conference standings. RPI is not the only factor, but a big factor used by the selection committee in helping determine postseason seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The league will likely have nine or ten teams that will host regionals this season.
SEC in NCAA RPI
1. Texas A&M
2. Florida
3. South Carolina
6. Arkansas
7. LSU
8. Texas
10. Tennessee
11. Oklahoma
14. Auburn
15. Alabama
19. Mississippi State
21. OIe Miss
23. Georgia
30. Kentucky
33. Missouri
SEE ALSO: What Would SEC Baseball Tournament Look Like Today?