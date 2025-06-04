Vanderbilt Commodores

Who is the SEC Favorite to Keep CWS Title Streak Alive? Extra Point

Only Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee remain alive in the NCAA Tournament and it'll need to be one of them dog piling in Omaha to continue the SEC's reign.

Taylor Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks' Wehiwa Aloy (9) throw the ball to first base as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Ole Miss Rebels during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, May 23, 2025.
Arkansas Razorbacks' Wehiwa Aloy (9) throw the ball to first base as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Ole Miss Rebels during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, May 23, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the NCAA Baseball Tournament field was announced and the SEC had 13 teams in the bracket, the odds were good the SEC would win a sixth straight national championship.

But then the NCAA Regionals were played and the odds aren’t as good anymore.

Nine of the record-setting 13 SEC teams failed to advance past the regional round, including No. 1 overall Vanderbilt not even making it to its own regional final or Ole Miss who saw the No. 4 seed in its regional advance.

The SEC’s hopes to keep the streak alive rest with No. 3 Arkansas, No. 4 Auburn, No. 6 LSU and No. 14 Tennessee. It’s already a guarantee one of those teams won make it to Omaha.

Arkansas and Tennessee meet in the Fayetteville Super Regional starting at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Game two will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, a third game will be played Monday (time TBD).

Auburn also faces a national-seeded team, No. 13 Coastal Carolina in the Auburn Super Regional. That series will start at 8 p.m. Friday and game two will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday (game three, if necessary will be played Sunday).

No. 6 LSU is the only SEC team not to face a national seed this weekend when it hosts West Virginia. The Baton Rouge Super Regional will be gin at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN and game two will be played at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Here are the other Super Regionals without an SEC team:

Louisville Super Regional

Miami vs. Louisville

Corvallis Super Regional

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina

Durham Super Regional

Murray State vs. Duke

Los Angeles Super Regional

UTSA vs. No. 15 UCLA

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/SEC