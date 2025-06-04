Who is the SEC Favorite to Keep CWS Title Streak Alive? Extra Point
When the NCAA Baseball Tournament field was announced and the SEC had 13 teams in the bracket, the odds were good the SEC would win a sixth straight national championship.
But then the NCAA Regionals were played and the odds aren’t as good anymore.
Nine of the record-setting 13 SEC teams failed to advance past the regional round, including No. 1 overall Vanderbilt not even making it to its own regional final or Ole Miss who saw the No. 4 seed in its regional advance.
The SEC’s hopes to keep the streak alive rest with No. 3 Arkansas, No. 4 Auburn, No. 6 LSU and No. 14 Tennessee. It’s already a guarantee one of those teams won make it to Omaha.
Arkansas and Tennessee meet in the Fayetteville Super Regional starting at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Game two will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, a third game will be played Monday (time TBD).
Auburn also faces a national-seeded team, No. 13 Coastal Carolina in the Auburn Super Regional. That series will start at 8 p.m. Friday and game two will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday (game three, if necessary will be played Sunday).
No. 6 LSU is the only SEC team not to face a national seed this weekend when it hosts West Virginia. The Baton Rouge Super Regional will be gin at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN and game two will be played at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Here are the other Super Regionals without an SEC team:
Louisville Super Regional
Miami vs. Louisville
Corvallis Super Regional
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State
Chapel Hill Super Regional
Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina
Durham Super Regional
Murray State vs. Duke
Los Angeles Super Regional
UTSA vs. No. 15 UCLA