Why a Former SEC Linebacker is NFL Draft's Biggest Steal: SEC Daily, April 28, 2025
It happens every year that a talented player, for whatever reason, slides in the NFL draft's first round. Former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell was one of those guys who slid during the 2025 NFL draft, landing him with the reigning Super Bowl Champions.
For many reasons, Campbell sliding all the way to the 31st overall pick is ridiculous. The junior from Alabama posted 119 tackles and five sacks this season for the Crimson Tide, blending his potential to be great as a professional with a productive season in his last year of college football.
Campbell also has the size, strength and athleticism to compete at the next level, which he will. After posting a 4.52 40-yard dash and a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump at the NFL combine in Indianapolis a few months ago, it was clear that was the case. Now, he gets the chance to do it with one of the best teams in the NFL.
The reason that Campbell slid down late into the first round is reasonable from an NFL general manager's eyes. There were injury concerns regarding a torn labrum he suffered, which resulted in a surgery taking place around a month ago. There doesn't appear to be any long-term concerns with the injury, but the reigning champion Eagles were the ones to take advantage of it.
Whether the Eagles planned on taking Campbell or not in the first place, they clearly were enamored enough with him to move up one pick to land him. Originally picking with the 32nd pick, Philadelphia traded with the Kansas City Chiefs to make sure they didn't take Campbell. Based on positional needs, it's likely the Chiefs wouldn't have selected Campbell with their original pick. Better safe than sorry if you're the Eagles.
Kansas City ended up taking Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with their final pick, addressing arguably the biggest need on their roster. Even if the Eagles had to give up more than they would have liked to land Campbell, they potentially drafted the best middle linebacker to come out of the 2025 class.
Campbell wasn't the only former SEC star to see an NFL draft slide. Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, who had an up-and-down year for the Tigers, dropped into the laps of the Chicago Bears with the 39th pick in the draft and the seventh pick of the second round. Former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori was also garnering first-round consideration heading into Day 1, but was picked 35th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.
Many thought Campbell would go earlier in the draft and it's possible that he thought the same, but landing with the Eagles definitely isn't the worst outcome from his NFL draft experience. Not only will he be able to compete for a starting spot right away, but he will get to do it for a team that will compete for a Super Bowl.