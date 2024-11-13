Vanderbilt Star Quarterback Named Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist
For just the seventh time since 1982, the Vanderbilt Commodores are bowl-eligible. Vanderbilt beat Alabama for the first time since 1984 and beat Auburn for the third time since 2008. For the first time since 1955, the Commodores beat both. Senior quarterback Diego Pavia has been instrumental in Vanderbilt's success this year and has been rewarded with the honor of being named a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist.
After two years with New Mexico State, Pavia hopped into the transfer portal and landed at Vanderbilt. Last year, Pavia won the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year award while completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns.
This year, Pavia is leading the way by completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,843 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is a quintessential dual-threat quarterback, adding 628 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in 10 games this year.
In the marquee win over Alabama, Pavia passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
Heading into the season, Pavia was on the Manning Award and Maxwell Award preseason watchlists. In addition to earning an inclusion on the Davey O'Brien semifinalist list, he was named as a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the collegiate player of the year.
The rest of the field:
Drew Allar (Penn State)
Bryson Daily (Army)
Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)
Quinn Ewers (Texas)
Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
Blake Horvath (Navy)
Will Howard (Ohio State)
Kevin Jennings (SMU)
Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
John Mateer (Washington State)
Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
Jake Retzlaff (BYU)
Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)
Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
Cam Ward (Miami)
The field will be voted upon by the committee and will be pared once again to three finalists. The three finalists will be revealed on November 26 and the official winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on December 12.
No Vanderbilt quarterback has ever won the award. Pavia is looking to be the first to cap off an incredible 2024 season.