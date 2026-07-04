Vanderbilt Baseball Gets an Encouraging Pitching Transfer

Vanderbilt baseball may have just gotten one of, if not, its best addition from the college baseball transfer portal.

Per his own announcement on Twitter/X, former Michigan left-handed pitcher Shane Brinham has committed to Vanderbilt after spending his freshman season with the Wolverines. In the post, he posted a picture of the Vanderbilt logo and tagged Vanderbilt baseball’s account with “#anchordown” as the caption.

Brinham held a 3.88 ERA in his first collegiate season and started 10 games. He finished the season with a 6-4 record. He allowed 28 earned runs over 65.0 innings pitched. He totaled 61 strikeouts and opponents hit .245 against him during the 2026 season.

Even better, Brinham threw two complete game shutouts in two of his 10 starts.

Brinham immediately becomes Vanderbilt's best addition through the transfer portal this offseason based on what the Commodores needed to get the most. Pitching was by far Vanderbilt’s biggest need when the transfer portal opened June 1.

The Commodores were struck by plenty of pitching injuries throughout this past season and were one of the worst pitching staffs among SEC teams statistically. Vanderbilt had some of its younger arms get plenty of experience, but ultimately the pitching woes never went away. On top of that, Vanderbilt has had a few pitchers, namely Miller Green and Brennan Seiber, enter the transfer portal.

With Brinham, though, Vanderbilt’s pitching staff certainly seems to have strengthened. Brinham is still young in his baseball career and is already off to a great start. With the numbers and experience he gained as a freshman, Brinham may even be in the starting rotation when the 2027 season begins.

Of course, Brinham will have to earn that right, but his game suggests he will get that opportunity.

Brinham is the third pitcher Vanderbilt has received from the transfer portal this offseason. The Commodores also added former USC pitcher Gavin Lauridsen and former Western Kentucky pitcher Dominic Monaco.

If Brinham can make a starting role for himself next season, that will relieve a lot of stress off Vanderbilt’s staff. The Commodores ran a carousel of options in their rotation after Connor Fennell led off each weekend series. Perhaps Vanderbilt just found an answer to help put clarity on who will be in its weekend rotation.

The deadline to enter the portal was June 30, but players that are still in the portal can commit at their choosing.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.