Mia Barnett and Owayne Owens Earn All-American Honors at NCAA Indoor Championships

Virginia placed top ten and earned All-American honors in three events at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Photos courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

Virginia track and field competed in three events at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday on Saturday. UVA placed top ten and earned All-American honors in each event. 

Competing as the only true freshman in the entire field for the women's mile run, Mia Barnett placed fifth in the preliminary heat with a time of 4:33.54, breaking Jill Haworth's Virginia record which had stood since 1982. 

Barnett advanced to Saturday's final and finished tenth overall with a time of 4:42.91, good for second team All-American honors. 

Barnett also competed with Virginia's distance medley relay team alongside Jada Seaman, Alahna Sabbakhan, and Margot Appleton. The Cavaliers placed seventh with a time of 11:04.88, earning first team All-American honors. 

After winning his second-consecutive ACC title in the triple jump, Owayne Owens earned an eighth-place finish in the triple jump at NCAAs with a mark of 16.13m on his last attempt of the day. For the second time in his career, Owens is a first team All-American in the triple jump. 

Up next, Virginia begins the outdoor track and field season as the Cavaliers host the Virginia Open on Saturday (3/19) at Lannigan Field. 

