Virginia and JMU Schedule 2023 Football Game

Virginia and James Madison have scheduled a game for the 2023 football season, the two schools announced on Thursday morning.

The Cavaliers and Dukes will meet at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville on September 9th, 2023. It will mark the first meeting between the Commonwealth programs since 1983. UVA leads the all-time series 2-1. Virginia won the last meeting in 1983 21-14.

Virginia is also set to host William & Mary and play at Maryland in non-conference play in 2023.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Survive and Advance: Virginia Wins Defensive Battle Against Louisville 51-50 at ACC Tourney

No. 14 UVA Women's Lacrosse Defeats No. 22 Richmond 20-10

Cole Kastner: The Key to Virginia's Smothering Ride

Virginia Softball Downs Maryland 10-2 in Home Opener

Virginia Bats Stay Hot in 10-2 Win Against George Washington

Payton Cormier and Cole Kastner Take Home ACC Lacrosse Weekly Award