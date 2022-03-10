Skip to main content
Virginia and JMU Schedule 2023 Football Game

The Cavaliers and Dukes will meet in Charlottesville in 2023

Virginia and James Madison have scheduled a game for the 2023 football season, the two schools announced on Thursday morning. 

The Cavaliers and Dukes will meet at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville on September 9th, 2023. It will mark the first meeting between the Commonwealth programs since 1983. UVA leads the all-time series 2-1. Virginia won the last meeting in 1983 21-14. 

Virginia is also set to host William & Mary and play at Maryland in non-conference play in 2023. 

