Abby Weaver's Walk-Off Home Run Lifts Virginia Softball Over No. 24 Notre Dame

The Cavaliers defeated the Fighting Irish in both games of Friday's double-header to clinch the first ACC series of the season

Trailing No. 24-ranked Notre Dame by three runs heading into their final at-bat, the Cavaliers put on their rally caps as they attempted to pull off an improbable comeback.

On Friday afternoon at Palmer Park, which opened just over two years ago, the stadium witnessed its first miracle.

With two outs, Tori Gilbert hit a two-run single to bring the Hoos within one run. Then, with the Cavaliers down to their final strike, Abby Weaver sent an 0-2 pitch over the fence in left field for a walk-off three-run home run, stunning the Fighting Irish and giving the Cavaliers a thrilling 7-5 victory.

Weaver raced around the bases before getting mobbed by her teammates at home plate as the Hoos celebrated their first home-win over Notre Dame in program history.

Due to expected inclement weather in Charlottesville on Saturday, the second game of the series was moved up to Friday evening for a double-header.

Virginia rode the momentum and energy of their exhilarating victory in game 1 and crushed the Fighting Irish 6-1 in the second game to clinch the series, Virginia's first series win against a ranked opponent since 2010.

Notre Dame took an early lead in the first game, scoring a run in the top of the first inning. Virginia starter Mikayla Houge settled in after that, however, and pitched four-straight scoreless innings until the sixth.

UVA went in front on a two-run double by Lauren VanAssche in the bottom of the fifth, but Houge got into some trouble in the top of the sixth inning, giving up back-to-back doubles which tied the game at 2-2. Savanah Henley relieved Houge, but the Irish managed to get three more runs to cross the plate in the inning. A fielding error in right field allowed the go-ahead run to score, and then Emma Clark delivered a two-run single to make it 5-2.

Neither team scored in their next at-bat, sending the game to the bottom of the seventh with the Irish holding a three-run lead.

Bailey Winscott popped out to start the inning, but then the Cavaliers put two runners on as Sarah Coon and Lauren VanAssche hit back-to-back singles. With the tying run at the plate, Katie Goldberg struck out to stall Virginia's momentum as the Hoos were down to their final out.

Gabby Baylog drew a walk to load the bases and then Tori Gilbert worked the count full before hitting a clutch two-run single into left field to keep the Cavaliers alive and make it a one-run game.

With runners on first and second and two outs, sophomore Abby Weaver came up to the plate and fell behind in the count 0-2. Weaver jumped on the next pitch and crushed it over the fence in the left field corner and the crowd at Palmer Park went wild. Weaver sprinted around the bases and high-fived UVA head coach Joanna Hardin as she rounded third base and leapt into a mosh pit of her teammates.

The Cavaliers then had the difficult challenge of trying to compose themselves and prepare to play another game against a Notre Dame team eager for some immediate revenge in the second half of the double-header.

Any doubts about UVA's ability to refocus were dispelled early as the Hoos put up four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Fresh off of her walk-off home run, Abby Weaver hit an RBI single to give Virginia the early lead. Leah Boggs scored on an error and then Lauren VanAssche hit a two-run single into left field to make it 4-0.

That was more than enough run support for UVA starting pitcher Aly Rayle, who pitched a complete-game and gave up only one run on four hits in seven innings of work.

Virginia got two more insurance runs on a two-run double to left center by Gabby Baylog in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-0.

Karin Gaskins homered in the top of the seventh to rob Rayle of the shutout, but she was able to resettle after that and easily got the last three outs to close out the game and clinch the double-header sweep and the series victory for Virginia.

With the wins, Virginia improves to 15-9 and 2-0 in ACC play. The Cavaliers have won three games in a row and will aim for the series sweep over Notre Dame on Sunday at 2pm at Palmer Park.

