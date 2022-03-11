Gelof Homers Twice, Savino Shuts Down Duke in 5-0 Win in ACC Opener

Gelof hit two home runs and Savino threw a complete game shutout in the Cavaliers' victory over the Blue Devils on Friday

Virginia put its undefeated record to the test on Friday in Game 1 of the ACC-opening series at Duke. Behind a brilliant performance on the mound from Nate Savino and two home runs from the sizzling Jake Gelof, the Cavaliers passed that test with flying colors in a 5-0 victory over Duke on Friday afternoon at Durham Athletic Park.

With the exception of two swings from Jake Gelof, Friday's game between the Cavaliers and the Blue Devils was a pitcher's duel between Duke's Marcus Johnson and Virginia's Nate Savino.

Savino was virtually untouchable on the mound for the Cavaliers, giving up just five hits, striking out seven batters, and delivering Virginia's first complete-game shutout since the 2018 season. Savino went nine scoreless innings and picked up the win, throwing 103 pitches on the day.

Marcus Johnson was also impressive for the Blue Devils, recording eight strike outs in seven innings of work. Johnson allowed six hits and gave up four earned runs, all off the bat of Jake Gelof, who continued his scorching hitting streak to start the season.

Gelof crushed a three-run home run over the wall in left center in the top of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.

Gelof followed that up with a solo homer in the top of the sixth that struck the iconic "Durham Bull" sign on top of the left field wall.

Gelof is up to nine home runs and 33 RBIs on the season. He went 3-4 for four RBIs and three runs scored.

Virginia added a fifth run in the top of the eighth inning. Once again, Jake Gelof came up to bat and jumped all over a ball, lining it into left field for a double. Gelof then scored for the third time as Alex Tappen blasted a ball off the top of the left field wall for a long RBI single.

Savino shut down the Blue Devils in the bottom of the ninth to complete the shutout.

UVA's program-record streak of nine-straight games scoring at least 10 runs came to an end, largely due to a solid performance on the mound from Duke ace Marcus Johnson. Nonetheless, Virginia improved to 13-0 and took Game 1 of the first ACC series of the season.

UVA and Duke are set to play Game 2 on Saturday at 4pm at Durham Athletic Park.

