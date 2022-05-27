Cavalier Futures Announces Cav Club Subscription Platform for NIL Activities With UVA Student-Athletes

Virginia's NIL collective Cavalier Futures has announced a partnership with Locker Room Access and Herman Moore's marketing agency, Team84, to develop a fan subscription platform called "Cav Club."

“We are extremely excited to connect our fanbase to UVA student-athletes through Cav Club. The Club will accelerate NIL compensation opportunities while offering fans exclusive content, merchandise, collectibles, and Cavalier Futures branded events,” said Cavalier Futures Executive Director Lo Davis. “Our partnerships with Locker Room Access and Team84 will also bring high profile former student-athletes to the platform to support our current student-athletes, which we hope will create new ties throughout the entire UVA Athletics community.”

The platform will officially go live on June 15th, but early registration for the Cav Club is now open and features the following subscription tiers:

Orange Package - $4.99/month

Cav Club Newsletter featuring exclusive articles written by & about UVA student-athletes, video messages from your favorite Hoos, and an inside scoop on all things NIL going on with Cavalier Futures

Blue Package - $19.99/month

Orange Package + Access to Fan Store with limited edition UVA merchandise, student-athlete led designs, and autographed memorabilia

Access to all Cav Club digital content, including podcasts, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and mini series.

Priority registration for Cav Club events such as camps & tailgates

Silver Package - $99.99/month

Orange + Blue Packages + Silver Member discounts in Cav Club Fan Store

Invitations to exclusive Cav Club events with student-athletes such as small group meet & greets, autograph signings, clinics, & more.

Gold Package - $500/month

Orange + Blue + Silver Packages

Annual Fan Box with limited edition merchandise and autographed memorabilia

Invitations to Gold Member-only VIP events such as auctions, golf tournaments, receptions, etc. featuring current & former student-athletes

“Our goal is for the Cav Club platform to become a place where fans can really get to know student-athletes as individuals,” said Director of Marketing & Athlete Engagement Maddie Walsh. “All of the content - the interviews, the mini-series, etc. - is designed to allow student-athletes to showcase their personalities, share their stories, and have fun doing it.”

