Kody Stattmann Signs With Brisbane Bullets in Australia's National Basketball League

Former Virginia basketball forward Kody Stattmann has signed a one-year contract with the Brisbane Bullets in Australia's National Basketball League. The Cairns native is headed home to Queensland to continue his basketball career at the professional level. Stattmann joins a fellow UVA alum and former teammate from Virginia's 2019 National Championship team in Jack Salt, who played with the Brisbane Bullets in the 2021-2022 season.

“Kody has spent the last four years at UVA readying himself for his professional career and we are thrilled to have him join the Bullets,” said Brisbane's General Manager of Basketball Sam Mackinnon. “His size and length, along with his shooting ability are great assets that we can utilize in NBL23.”

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart 2022-2026

Stattmann played 81 games over the course of his four seasons suiting up for the orange and blue, scoring 244 total points at an average of 3.0 points per game. As a true freshman in 2018-2019, Stattmann appeared in 18 games for the Cavaliers as they went on to capture the 2019 National Championship. In his senior season, Stattmann made a career-high 20 three-pointers on 33.9% three-point shooting in 35 appearances.

Stattmann has represented Australia on an international level as a member of its FIBA U-17, U-17 Oceania Championships, U-18 Asia Cup, and U-19 World Cup teams. Now, after earning his degree and graduating from the University of Virginia, Stattmann returns home to play in the National Basketball League, the premier professional men's basketball league in Australia and New Zealand.

Stattmann is the lone departure from among those on Virginia's roster who played significant minutes last season. UVA is set to return its entire starting five and its top six scorers from the 2021-2022 season. The Cavaliers have also added Ohio grad transfer Ben Vander Plas and an incoming recruiting class that includes a foursome of four-star prospects in Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond, and Ryan Dunn to its roster for the 2022-2023 season.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Lacrosse Places Eight on USILA All-America Teams

Virginia Football Announces Kickoff Times and TV Details for Five Football Games

Iñaki Montes Upsets No. 2 Seed Daniel Rodrigues in NCAA Singles Tournament

Virginia Suffers Costly Loss to Florida State at ACC Baseball Championship

UVA Softball Season Ends With Loss to Kansas in National Invitational Softball Championship

Updated List of Virginia's 31 NCAA Team National Championships