    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Chris Taylor and Dodgers Stage Comeback over Braves to Avoid 3-0 Deficit

    Photo courtesy of Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Chris Taylor and Dodgers Stage Comeback over Braves to Avoid 3-0 Deficit

    Chris Taylor scored the game-winning run in the 8th to finish off a three-run comeback in Game 3 of the NLCS
    Author:

    Trailing the Atlanta Braves two games to none and losing 5-2 in the 8th inning of Game 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers needed a big inning to avoid an insurmountable 3-0 deficit in the National League Championship Series. 

    The Dodgers delivered a huge four-run inning in the bottom of the 8th inning and went on to win 6-5 to essentially save their season. 

    With runners on first and second, Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run to tie the game.

    Then, UVA alum Chris Taylor came up and knocked a base hit into left field for a single. Taylor stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Mookie Betts then hit a double into the gap in right-center field and Chris Taylor scored from second base for the game-winning run. 

    Kenley Jansen shut down the Braves in the top of the ninth and the Dodgers won their first game of the series. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Kihei Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List

    Virginia Places Four on ACC Football Team of the Week

    Virginia-BYU Football Kickoff Time Set for 10:15pm

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

    UVA Lacrosse Nearly Stuns Team USA at Fall Classic

    Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
    All Sports

    Chris Taylor and Dodgers Stage Comeback over Braves to Avoid 3-0 Deficit

    6 minutes ago
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    4 hours ago
    Ty Jerome Oklahoma City Thunder
    Basketball

    UVA in the NBA: Previewing Ty Jerome’s Third Season in the NBA

    9 hours ago
    Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    ACC Preseason Poll: UVA Picked to Finish Fourth, Clark Makes ACC Second-Team

    12 hours ago
    Malcolm Brogdon Indiana Pacers
    Basketball

    Malcolm Brogdon Signs Two-Year Extension with Pacers

    Oct 18, 2021
    Jay Huff Virginia Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers
    Basketball

    Jay Huff Signs Two-Way Deal with Lakers

    Oct 18, 2021
    Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Kihei Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List

    Oct 18, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers Football
    Football

    Virginia Places Four on ACC Football Team of the Week

    Oct 18, 2021