Chris Taylor and Dodgers Stage Comeback over Braves to Avoid 3-0 Deficit

Trailing the Atlanta Braves two games to none and losing 5-2 in the 8th inning of Game 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers needed a big inning to avoid an insurmountable 3-0 deficit in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers delivered a huge four-run inning in the bottom of the 8th inning and went on to win 6-5 to essentially save their season.

With runners on first and second, Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run to tie the game.

Then, UVA alum Chris Taylor came up and knocked a base hit into left field for a single. Taylor stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Mookie Betts then hit a double into the gap in right-center field and Chris Taylor scored from second base for the game-winning run.

Kenley Jansen shut down the Braves in the top of the ninth and the Dodgers won their first game of the series.

