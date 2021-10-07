Watch: Chris Taylor Hits Walk-Off Home Run to Send Dodgers to NLDS

The former Wahoo hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers past the Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game.

Former Cavalier Chris Taylor delivered a clutch two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night.

Taylor became the first player in the history of the Los Angeles Dodgers franchise to hit a walk-off home run in a postseason winner-take-all game.

Taylor, who played at Virginia from 2010 to 2012, is no stranger to delivering game-winning plays. Taylor hit a two-run walk-off single against UC Irvine in the 2011 NCAA Super Regionals to send UVA to the College World Series.

Taylor had an amazing start to the 2021 MLB season and was selected to his first career All-Star Game. But, Taylor has struggled with a neck injury in the second half of the season and has been in and out of the starting lineup since his return. Taylor did not start in Wednesday's game against St. Louis, but came was substituted into left field in the seventh inning and then delivered the game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the Dodgers to the National League Division Series.

Taylor and the Dodgers advance to the NLDS, where they will face the San Francisco Giants, looking to continue their run to defend their World Series title. The series will begin in San Francisco on Friday night.

Read more about Chris Taylor's journey in Major League Baseball.

