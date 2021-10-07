    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Watch: Chris Taylor Hits Walk-Off Home Run to Send Dodgers to NLDS

    Watch: Chris Taylor Hits Walk-Off Home Run to Send Dodgers to NLDS

    The former Wahoo hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers past the Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Photo courtesy of Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

    The former Wahoo hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers past the Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game.

    Former Cavalier Chris Taylor delivered a clutch two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night. 

    Taylor became the first player in the history of the Los Angeles Dodgers franchise to hit a walk-off home run in a postseason winner-take-all game. 

    Taylor, who played at Virginia from 2010 to 2012, is no stranger to delivering game-winning plays. Taylor hit a two-run walk-off single against UC Irvine in the 2011 NCAA Super Regionals to send UVA to the College World Series. 

    Taylor had an amazing start to the 2021 MLB season and was selected to his first career All-Star Game. But, Taylor has struggled with a neck injury in the second half of the season and has been in and out of the starting lineup since his return. Taylor did not start in Wednesday's game against St. Louis, but came was substituted into left field in the seventh inning and then delivered the game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the Dodgers to the National League Division Series. 

    Taylor and the Dodgers advance to the NLDS, where they will face the San Francisco Giants, looking to continue their run to defend their World Series title. The series will begin in San Francisco on Friday night. 

    Read more about Chris Taylor's journey in Major League Baseball.

    Want to share your thoughts on this story? Join the conversation at Cavaliers Now Forums

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Ryan Zimmerman Receives Ovation at Nationals Park

    Dave Koehn Named Milwaukee Bucks Radio Play-By-Play Announcer

    Mandy Alonso Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

    Bryce Hall Locks Down as Jets Get First Win

    Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
    All Sports

    Watch: Chris Taylor Hits Walk-Off Home Run to Send Dodgers to NLDS

    34 minutes ago
    Blue White Scrimmage
    Basketball

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Rescheduled to October 17th

    5 hours ago
    Malik Cunningham Louisville Cardinals
    Football

    UVA Defense Faces Tall Task Against Malik Cunningham

    8 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    14 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers men's golf
    All Sports

    UVA Golf Teams Notch Top Tournament Finishes

    15 hours ago
    Dave Koehn UVA
    Basketball

    Dave Koehn Named Milwaukee Bucks Radio Play-By-Play Announcer

    Oct 5, 2021
    Leo Afonso Virginia Cavaliers Men's Soccer
    All Sports

    Afonso Nets Third Goal of the Season but Virginia Plays UNCW to 1-1 Draw

    Oct 5, 2021
    Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
    All Sports

    Chris Taylor Looks to Lead Dodgers Back to the World Series

    Oct 5, 2021