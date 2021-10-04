Bryce Hall Locks Down as Jets Get First Win

The former UVA cornerback showed out for the Jets on Sunday in their overtime win over the Titans

The New York Jets won their first game since December 27th, 2020 on Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans in overtime, 27-24. Former UVA cornerback Bryce Hall led the Jets to the win with a lockdown performance in the New York secondary.

Hall was targeted nine times in Sunday’s game and allowed just two receptions for 27 yards and had three passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Hall recorded a 74.0 coverage grade on 52 plays in coverage.

Hall made five total tackles, four of which were solo tackles. He was also credited with two quarterback hits on Ryan Tannehill and half a sack on a corner blitz.

After effectively defending against the Titans’ passing attack and leading the Jets to their first win of the season, Hall received some significant praise on social media and deservedly so.

Hall has had a superb start to the 2021 NFL season and he is just getting started.

