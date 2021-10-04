October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
Bryce Hall Locks Down as Jets Get First Win

Bryce Hall Locks Down as Jets Get First Win

The former UVA cornerback showed out for the Jets on Sunday in their overtime win over the Titans
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of George Walker IV/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY Sports

The former UVA cornerback showed out for the Jets on Sunday in their overtime win over the Titans

The New York Jets won their first game since December 27th, 2020 on Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans in overtime, 27-24. Former UVA cornerback Bryce Hall led the Jets to the win with a lockdown performance in the New York secondary.

Hall was targeted nine times in Sunday’s game and allowed just two receptions for 27 yards and had three passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Hall recorded a 74.0 coverage grade on 52 plays in coverage. 

Hall made five total tackles, four of which were solo tackles. He was also credited with two quarterback hits on Ryan Tannehill and half a sack on a corner blitz.

After effectively defending against the Titans’ passing attack and leading the Jets to their first win of the season, Hall received some significant praise on social media and deservedly so.

Hall has had a superb start to the 2021 NFL season and he is just getting started. 

Want to share your thoughts on this story? Join the conversation at Cavaliers Now Forums

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Doink! Miami Misses Field Goal and Virginia Takes Down the Canes in Thrilling 30-28 Victory

Watch: Daryl Dike Scores Epic Game-Winner for Orlando SC

Mandy Alonso Shines in Miami Homecoming

Watch: Dontayvion Wicks' Catch of the Year Goes Viral

Bryce Hall New York Jets
Football

Bryce Hall Locks Down as Jets Get First Win

4 minutes ago
Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Defeated by Duke in ACC Home Opener

14 hours ago
Claire Constant Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

No. 2 Virginia Escapes No. 5 UNC with 0-0 Draw

15 hours ago
Daryl Dike Orlando City SC
All Sports

Watch: Daryl Dike Scores Epic Game Winner for Orlando

22 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers Cross Country
All Sports

UVA Cross Country Competes in Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame

Oct 2, 2021
Kome Obogu Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer
All Sports

Ubogu’s Emergence Continues, but UVA Men’s Soccer Falls in South Bend

Oct 2, 2021
Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

On This Date: Kihei Clark Commits to Virginia

Oct 2, 2021
Amber Ezechiels Virginia Cavaliers Field Hockey
All Sports

Ezechiels Scores Twice, UVA Field Hockey Takes Down Duke 3-2 in 2OT

Oct 1, 2021