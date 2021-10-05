Dave Koehn Named Milwaukee Bucks Radio Play-By-Play Announcer

The “Voice of the Cavaliers” is heading to Milwaukee after 13 years at Virginia

Dave Koehn, the “Voice of the Cavaliers” for Virginia football and men’s basketball, is moving on from UVA to become the radio play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Bucks. Koehn will be the broadcaster on the Bucks’ games on WTMJ Radio and the BMO Bucks Radio Network.

“The Bucks are a world-class organization in a first-rate city, and I am thrilled to make Milwaukee my home,” said Koehn in a press release by the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. “The chance to paint the picture and tell the story of the NBA champs as they defend their title is the stuff of dreams.”

Koehn has been the director of broadcasting at the University of Virginia since 2008 and was named the Virginia Broadcaster of the Year in 2020 by the National Sports Media Association.

Dave Koehn has had some iconic radio calls over the years:

Virginia has begun a national search to replace Koehn as the play-by-play announcer for UVA football and men’s basketball. John Freeman, a broadcaster with experience working with ESPN, the ACC Network, and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, will be on the call for Virginia’s football game on Saturday against Louisville.

