Coach Mox Brings Coaching Staff From Missouri State to Virginia

New Virginia women's basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced her coaching staff on Monday. Coach Mox is bringing four members of her coaching staff from Missouri State to Charlottesville, including assistant coaches CJ Jones, Alysiah Bond, and Tori Jankoska as well as assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Toland.

“I’m blessed to be able to start this new journey with my coaching staff,” Agugua-Hamilton said on Monday. “They are all hard-working, dedicated, loyal, committed coaches who know the x’s and o’s of the game and are positive role models and mentors for our student-athletes! To top it off, they are family to me! I’m honored I get to help them further their coaching careers at one of the best academic and athletic institutions in the country! Wahoo Nation will love them and the enthusiasm and character they bring to our program and our community!”

CJ Jones has been on Agugua-Hamilton's staff for just one season, but spent four years as an assistant coach at Temple and two years at East Carolina before that. He was also an assistant coach on the men's basketball coaching staff at Francis Marion University, his alma mater, for five seasons.

Alysiah Bond has an impressive coaching resume which has included stints at Arizona (2008-2011), Wisconsin (2011-2015), Michigan State (2015-2019), and Texas Tech (2019-2020), before rejoining Coach Mox at Missouri State in 2020. Bond had previously coached alongside Coach Mox at Michigan State and helped the Spartans make three NCAA Tournament appearances in four years.

Tori Jankoska played at Michigan State at the same time that Coach Mox was on the coaching staff. Jankoska became the school's all-time leading scorer before being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft. She began coaching in the 2018-2019 season at Maryland and then joined Coach Mox at Missouri State in the summer of 2019.

Chris Toland was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at Missouri State for the 2021-2022 season. He also held the same position at Delaware and worked with several sports teams at both Delaware and Missouri State over the years.

