Braxton Key Signs Two-Way Contract With Detroit Pistons

Key has impressed the Pistons in his first six games with the organization

Braxton Key became the latest UVA men's basketball alum to ink an NBA deal, as he signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Key signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in early January and appeared in two games, but he has spent most of this season with Philly's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. In 31 games played, including 21 starts, Key averaged 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He also registered 2.1 steals per game and led the G League in that category for an extended period. Key shot 46.6% from the floor and 38.8% from three in his time with the Blue Coats.

In late March, Key joined the Detroit Pistons on a 10-day contract. He played in five games, the last of which was a 10-point, 8-rebound outing in Detroit's victory at Oklahoma City last Friday.

His 10-day contract expired on Sunday and since there are less than ten days left in the regular season, the Pistons could not sign Key to a second 10-day contract. Detroit was impressed with Key's contributions over the five games and decided to waive injured player Chris Smith to make room for Key on the roster and signed him to a two-way contract.

Key celebrated his new contract that night with a solid performance in Detroit's win at Indiana, recording a career-high 12 points and nine rebounds to go along with three steals and two assists in 28 minutes of action to lead the Pistons to a 121-117 victory at Indiana.

The Pistons have been eliminated from playoff contention, so only three games remain in their season. Key will look to continue to impress Detroit in the remaining three games and hopefully earn himself a bigger role in the organization heading into next year.

