Diana Ordonez to Forgo Remaining Eligibility, Declare for NWSL Draft

Virginia's women's soccer junior forward Diana Ordonez is forgoing her remaining years of eligibility and declaring for the 2022 National Women's Soccer League, Ordonez announced via social media post on Wednesday.

"After a lot of thought, prayer, and consideration, I have decided to forego my remaining years of eligibility and enter my name in the 2022 NWSL Draft," Ordonez said in an Instagram post.

Ordonez, a junior from Prosper, Texas, had at least one more year of eligibility remaining with possibly another year available due to the COVID-19 season in 2020-2021.

Diana Ordonez has had a sensational career in her three years at Virginia. Ordonez scored 15 goals as a freshman, tied for most in the ACC, and made both the All-ACC Freshman Team and All-ACC Second Team. In her second season in 2020-2021, Ordonez scored 12 goals and was again named an All-ACC Second Team selection. This past season, Ordonez led the ACC with 18 goals, was named to the All-ACC First Team, and was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. Her 18 goals this season are tied with Angela Hucles (1997) for fourth-most in a single season in UVA history.

Ordonez led UVA to its third ACC Regular Season Championship in program history. Virginia fell to Florida State 1-0 in the ACC Championship Game and fell to No. 4 seed BYU 1-0 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

"I would like to thank the coaching staff at UVA for taking a chance on me and pushing me to be the best player and person I can be," Ordonez said. "Although this season ended much earlier than we had hoped, I wouldn't trade this experience for the world. I am so proud of everything we've accomplished and I know this program will continue to reach new heights. I am so incredibly grateful for my time at the University of Virginia and I am forever proud to be a Wahoo. Thank you, UVA."



Ordonez leaves UVA tied with Caroline Miller (2009-2012) for third in career goals at Virginia with 45 goals.

The 2022 National Women's Soccer League Draft will take place on December 18th in Los Angeles, California.

