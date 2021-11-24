UVA Women’s Basketball Defeats Cal-State Fullerton for First Win in 635 Days

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team won a game for the first time since February 27th, 2020 as UVA defeated Cal-State Fullerton 60-48 in California on Tuesday night.

The Hoos went 635 days between victories, but played only 11 games during that period as the 2020-2021 basketball season was cancelled. UVA’s last victory came against Pittsburgh just a couple of weeks before the sports world came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After an 0-4 start to the 2021-2022 season, Virginia finally picked up its first win of the year at Cal-State Fullerton behind a 20-point performance from Amandine Toi.

It was Camryn Taylor that got the Hoos off to an awesome start, scoring the game’s first three field goals to give Virginia a 6-0 lead. Taylor scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in the game. Virginia held a 16-12 lead after the first quarter.

Fullerton went on a 6-2 run to start the second quarter and managed to take a 22-20 lead, but UVA responded with an 8-0 run of its own and outscored the Titans 13-5 to finish the half. A three-pointer from Amandine Toi with a little over a minute remaining gave the Hoos a 33-27 lead going into halftime. Toi finished with 20 points on five three-pointers, five rebounds, and three assists.

Virginia turned up its defensive pressure in the third quarter and completely smothered Fullerton’s offense, as the Titans made just two shots in the quarter and went nearly eight minutes without a point. UVA outscored Fullerton 11-5 in the third quarter and took a 44-32 lead into the final frame. Eleah Parker scored four of her six points in that quarter and finished with 12 rebounds as well.

Fullerton’s offense woke up in the fourth quarter and the Titans cut the lead to just 46-41 with less than eight minutes remaining, but Amandine Toi then scored eight straight points, including threes on back-to-back possessions to erase any chance Fullerton had of staging a comeback.

The Titans scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers matched them every step of the way and scored 16 points as well. UVA went on to win 60-48 to snap an 11-game losing streak dating back nearly two years.

Up next, Virginia returns home to host the Cavalier Classic this weekend. The Hoos face Rhode Island on Friday and Richmond on Sunday, looking to turn this victory into a three-game winning streak.

