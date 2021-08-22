No. 4 UVA Women's Soccer Remains Unbeaten With 1-0 Victory over No. 12 West Virginia

Diana Ordonez scored her third goal of the season and the Cavaliers held on to defeat the Mountaineers

Diana Ordonez seems to get into a higher gear whenever she plays against West Virginia.

On Sunday afternoon in Morgantown, Ordonez scored her fourth career goal against West Virginia, as the Cavaliers (2-0-0) defeated the No. 12 Mountaineers (1-1-0) by a score of 1-0 to remain unbeaten on the season.

Just seven minutes into the game, sophomore Samar Guidry made a run up the left side, cut back and then crossed the ball into the box toward the far post where Diana Ordonez headed it in back towards the near post for her third goal of the season.

Ordonez scored two goals in a match against West Virginia back in her first season at UVA in 2019. She also scored a goal in a 1-1 draw between the two teams back in April.

The Virginia defense smothered West Virginia for the rest of the game, holding the Mountaineers to just three shots, with only two of those going on goal. Laurel Ivory had two saves as Virginia extended their shutout streak to six consecutive matches and just under 640 minutes without allowing a goal.

The Virginia forwards and midfielders were able to put a lot of pressure on West Virginia on their side of the field, preventing the Mountaineers from stringing together long offensive possessions.

It was a very physical game, with both teams tallying 10 fouls. Virginia had the advantage in corners with six versus West Virginia’s five.

Virginia managed three shots on goal, including Ordonez’s score and Lia Godfrey’s two shots on goal that were saved by West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey.

The UVA victory over West Virginia avenges a loss and a draw from last season and the road win over a top-15 team shows that the Cavaliers are locked in this season.

Up next, Virginia will play at George Mason on Thursday, August 26th at 7pm.