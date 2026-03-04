Cavaliers Now

LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Charlotte Baseball, Game Two Score

Virginia is looking to bounce back from their embarrassing 15-0 loss to Charlotte on Tuesday and get a win
Jackson Caudell|
Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers third baseman Eric Becker (21) slides back into first base against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers third baseman Eric Becker (21) slides back into first base against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Pregame

RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 5 BB, 8 SO) is on the mound today for UVA and here is their starting lineup:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. C Thomas O'Connell

It was an embarrassing night for Virginia Baseball on Tuesday against Charlotte. The Cavaliers dropped a 15-0 decision to the 49ers and there was nothing good that came out of the game.

The good news for UVA is that they have an opportunity to quickly bounce back and show that last night was a fluke. The offense hopes to get going and the pitching needs a much better performance than last night.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/Baseball