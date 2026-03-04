LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Charlotte Baseball, Game Two Score
Pregame
RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 5 BB, 8 SO) is on the mound today for UVA and here is their starting lineup:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. 1B Sam Harris
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. 3B Noah Murray
7. RF Zach Jackson
8. DH Antonio Perrotta
9. C Thomas O'Connell
It was an embarrassing night for Virginia Baseball on Tuesday against Charlotte. The Cavaliers dropped a 15-0 decision to the 49ers and there was nothing good that came out of the game.
The good news for UVA is that they have an opportunity to quickly bounce back and show that last night was a fluke. The offense hopes to get going and the pitching needs a much better performance than last night.
