LIVE Updates: No. 7 Virginia vs No. 10 Louisville Softball Score
It is the opening day of the 2025 ACC Softball Tournament and Virginia is getting set to take the field for the first time. The Cavaliers come into the tournament as the No. 7 seed and they are set to take on No. 10 Louisville, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Clemson. Will it be the Cavaliers?
Here is how UVA is lining up for the game today:
1. SS Jade Hylton
2. CF Kelly Ayer
3. 2B Bella Cabral
4. 1B Macee Eaton
5. 3B Sarah Coon
6. C Sydney Hartgrove
7. DH M.C. Eaton
8. RF Kelsey Hackett
9. LF Kailyn Jones
Savanah Henley is pitching today for UVA.
Top of the 1st
Louisville gets a pair of hits, but no runs. Tied at 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.
Bottom of the 1st
A 1-2-3 scoreless inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
A scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UL. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 2nd
UVA gets one single, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 going to the 3rd.
Top of the 3rd
UL gets one run across and UVA trails 1-0 going to the bottom of the 3rd
Bottom of the 3rd
A 1-2-3 scoreless inning for UVA. UL leads 1-0 going to the 4th
Top of the 4th
UVA allows no hits and no runs. UL leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the 4th
Bottom of the 4th
Eaton doubled, but that was it for UVA. They trail 1-0 going to the top of the 5th
Top of the 5th
Cardinals manage to get a single, but no runs or other hits. UL leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the 5th
Bottom of the 5th
