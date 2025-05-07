Cavaliers Now

LIVE Updates: No. 7 Virginia vs No. 10 Louisville Softball Score

Can Virginia Softball pick up a win vs Louisville in the ACC Tournament?

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates: No. 7 Virginia vs No. 10 Louisville Softball Score
LIVE Updates: No. 7 Virginia vs No. 10 Louisville Softball Score / Virginia Athletic

It is the opening day of the 2025 ACC Softball Tournament and Virginia is getting set to take the field for the first time. The Cavaliers come into the tournament as the No. 7 seed and they are set to take on No. 10 Louisville, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Clemson. Will it be the Cavaliers?

Here is how UVA is lining up for the game today:

1. SS Jade Hylton

2. CF Kelly Ayer

3. 2B Bella Cabral

4. 1B Macee Eaton

5. 3B Sarah Coon

6. C Sydney Hartgrove

7. DH M.C. Eaton

8. RF Kelsey Hackett

9. LF Kailyn Jones

Savanah Henley is pitching today for UVA.

Top of the 1st

Louisville gets a pair of hits, but no runs. Tied at 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.

Bottom of the 1st

A 1-2-3 scoreless inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

A scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UL. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 2nd

UVA gets one single, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 going to the 3rd.

Top of the 3rd

UL gets one run across and UVA trails 1-0 going to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 3rd

A 1-2-3 scoreless inning for UVA. UL leads 1-0 going to the 4th

Top of the 4th

UVA allows no hits and no runs. UL leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the 4th

Bottom of the 4th

Eaton doubled, but that was it for UVA. They trail 1-0 going to the top of the 5th

Top of the 5th

Cardinals manage to get a single, but no runs or other hits. UL leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the 5th

Bottom of the 5th

Additional Links

Virginia Athletics Posts Impressive NCAA APR Results

Virginia Softball: Three Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors Ahead of The Conference Tournament

UVA MLAX: Ben Wayer and Griffin Schutz Selected in PLL Draft

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/All Sports