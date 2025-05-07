Virginia Softball: Three Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors Ahead of The Conference Tournament
Today is the beginning of the 2025 ACC Softball Championships and while the Cavaliers will be playing this evening, three players earned All-ACC honors beforehand.
Eden Bigham, Jade Hylton and Macee Eaton earned All-ACC honors it was announced by the league office on Wednesday (May 7) prior to the start of the ACC Championships.
Bigham and Hylton were named an All-ACC first team selections for the second straight season, while Eaton was named an All-ACC second team selection. Bigham earned a spot on an All-ACC team for the third time in her career, while Hylton earned a spot on an All-ACC team for the second straight season. It is Eaton’s first All-ACC honor.
Selection to an All-ACC team is based on stats in conference games only.
Bigham held opponents to a .193 batting average in ACC play and posted seven wins in ACC play, including victories at No. 17 Virginia Tech and No. 8 Florida State. She worked a season-long 8.1 innings in relief in a 6-4 victory at Notre Dame in 10 innings and also threw a complete-game shutout of Louisville in the series finale to clinch the weekend series. Bigham was named ACC Pitcher of the Week following the series with Louisville in which she threw 11.0 consecutive scoreless innings to help the Cavaliers to wins in games two and three. She struck out 55 and added two saves in ACC play.
Hylton hit .375 in ACC action with an .806 slug percentage and .536 on base percentage. Leading off the offensive lineup, she hit nine home runs in ACC action, including a two-run home run in a 2-0 victory at No. 8 Florida State and a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a 6-4 win at Notre Dame. She scored a team-leading 27 runs in ACC play and went 6-for-8 in steal attempts. Hylton drew 22 walks in ACC play led the league.
Eaton led the Cavaliers at the plate in ACC play with a .425 average and posted a .792 slugging percentage and a .482 on base percentage. She hit seven home runs in ACC play, including the go-ahead home run in a win at No. 17 Virginia Tech. She also homered in all three games in a sweep of Boston College and homered in a 6-4 win in 10 innings at Notre Dame.
Virginia takes the field at the ACC Championships on Wednesday afternoon with a 5 p.m. first pitch against Louisville in the event hosted by Boston College.
