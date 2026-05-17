Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Tennessee Softball, NCAA Regional Final Score
Top of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
Weismer draws a one out walk, but UVA remains scoreless. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Tennessee. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
UVA walks one, but allows no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
Taylor Smith is the starting pitcher today and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up for the regional final against Tennessee:
1. SS Jade Hylton
2. 1B Macee Eaton
3. 3B Bella Cabral
4. C Reagan Hickey
5. DP Hannah Weismer
6. 2B Alex Call
7. LF Jaiden Griffith
8. RF Madison Greene
9. CF Kassidy Hudson
Virginia dropped a game 7-5 to Tennessee yesterday, with the Vols scoring five runs in the first. Virginia had to defeat Indiana once again and did so 9-7 to keep their season alive and move on to today's regional final.
Virginia comes into this game needing a win to force a second game against the Volunteers. If they win both games today, UVA will advance to the super regionals
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell