Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Tennessee Softball, NCAA Regional Final Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Weismer draws a one out walk, but UVA remains scoreless. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Tennessee. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

UVA walks one, but allows no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Taylor Smith is the starting pitcher today and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up for the regional final against Tennessee:

1. SS Jade Hylton

2. 1B Macee Eaton

3. 3B Bella Cabral

4. C Reagan Hickey

5. DP Hannah Weismer

6. 2B Alex Call

7. LF Jaiden Griffith

8. RF Madison Greene

9. CF Kassidy Hudson

Virginia dropped a game 7-5 to Tennessee yesterday, with the Vols scoring five runs in the first. Virginia had to defeat Indiana once again and did so 9-7 to keep their season alive and move on to today's regional final.

Virginia comes into this game needing a win to force a second game against the Volunteers. If they win both games today, UVA will advance to the super regionals