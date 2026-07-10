Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova Prediction, Odds for Women’s Wimbledon Final

For the seventh-straight Grand Slam, we'll have a different women's champion as Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova face off in the Wimbledon final on Friday.

The winner will join the list of Madison Keys, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Mirra Andreeva as the most recent Grand Slam winners, a sign that the women's game has some of the highest levels of parity we've seen in years.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this all Czechian Grand Slam final.

Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Karolina Muchova -122 (54.95% implied probability)

Linda Noskova +102

Total

23.5 (Over -106/Under -126)

Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have faced each other just once before in their careers. Muchova defeated Noskova in three sets in the Round of 32 at the 2025 U.S. Open.

Karolina Muchova

Muchova made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in both 2019 and 2021, but had since failed to make it out of the first round in four straight editions of the major tournament. This year, she defeated Anastasia Zakharova, Zhang Shuai, Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Barbora Krejčíková, Naomi Osaka, and Coco Gauff en route to the final.

Linda Noskova

Noskova had made it to the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam just once before, at the 2024 Australian Open. Her best finish at Wimbledon before this year was a fourth-round appearance in 2025. This year, she defeated Ella Seidel, Camila Osorio, Sorana Cîrstea, Madison Keys, Elise Mertens, and Marta Kostyuk en route to the final.

Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova Prediction and Best Bet

It's had not to back Muchova as the favorite in Saturday's final. Not only does she have the history of defeating Noskova less than a year ago, but she's more battle-tested both in Grand Slams throughout her career and at this year's tournament, having to take down the likes of Osaka and Gauff ahead of the final.

Can Noskova overcome the bright lights against by far the toughest opponent she has had to face on her Wimbledon run?

Noskova's biggest advantage is her serving, racking up 205 aces already this season. Unfortunately for her, Muchova has an Ace Against Percentage of jsut 4.9% in 2026, meaning Noskova will have to rely on other parts of her game if she wants to best her countrywoman on Saturday.

I'll back Muchova as a slight favorite to win her first career Grand Slam.

Pick: Karolina Muchova -122 via FanDuel

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