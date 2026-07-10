Five Virginia Cavaliers NFL scouts should be excited about
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Virginia football has the most experienced roster in the country. Building upon an 11-win team from last year, the Cavaliers likely have a future draft pick or two within the program. Several NFL scouts already attended multiple Virginia games last season — along with the program’s Pro Day workouts.
Here are some players for NFL scouts to keep an eye on as promising prospects this fall.
OL McKale Boley
Checking in at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Boley has the frame to stick in the NFL. He has routinely performed as one of the top pass blockers in the ACC — and his run blocking has consistently improved over his 36 career starts.
Boley now enters his fifth season at Virginia, where he will be one of the nation’s most experienced offensive linemen. An additional note — his father, Michael, spent nine seasons in the NFL, winning Super Bowl XLVI as a member of the New York Giants.
LB Kam Robinson
One of the ACC’s elite defensive playmakers, Robinson has the production that should catch scouts’ attention. He is currently underweight for an NFL linebacker, but his multifaceted play style can make up for any frame concerns. Robinson has the ability to rush the passer, stuff the run, cover running backs or tight ends in man coverage — or patrol a shallow zone.
RB Peyton Lewis
The statistics are not there for Lewis — but the physical talent is tantalizing. With his mix of speed and power, On3 ranked him as the No. 4 running back recruit in the high school class of 2024. In high school, Lewis was a multi-time state champion in track events.
Tennessee used Lewis as a goal-line back, kick returner and more. If he can earn a bulk of reps at Virginia, Lewis could quickly earn national acclaim.
DE Fisher Camac
Camac is a towering defender, at 6-foot-7 and 262 pounds. He is a strong run defender with the ability to pressure the quarterback. At the minimum, his size and ability to move offensive linemen off platform could be valuable to an NFL team in a rotational role. If Camac can generate more sacks, though, his value could skyrocket.
WR Rico Flores Jr.
Even though Virginia will likely be a run-focused offense, the receivers are worth watching. That is especially true for Flores, who could break out as the team’s top receiver. In fact, an elite run game would benefit the speedster. If opponents key in on stopping the run, they would have to ditch a two-high safety look — giving Flores more one-on-one opportunities.
Flores has NFL speed. If he stays healthy and puts up strong statistics, he could land on the radars of professional clubs.
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Xander Tilock is a new staff writer for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he was named the Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. He authored the publication’s most articles since 2017. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock