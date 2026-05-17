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Live Updates: Virginia vs Indiana Softball, Knoxville Regional Elimination Game Score

Can Virginia keep their season alive and defeat Indiana in an elimination game?
Jackson Caudell|
Live Updates: Virginia vs Indiana Softball, Knoxville Regional Elimination Score
Live Updates: Virginia vs Indiana Softball, Knoxville Regional Elimination Score | Virginia Athletic

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Pregame

Courtney Layne is the starter for this game and here is how UVA is lining up for tonight's elimination game vs Indiana:

1. SS Jade Hylton

2. 1B Macee Eaton

3. 3B Bella Cabral

4. DP Reagan Hickey

5. C Hannah Weismer

6. 2B Alex Call

7. LF Jaiden Griffith

8. RF Madison Greene

9. CF Kassidy Hudson

After losing the game against Tennessee earlier today, Virginia is now in a do or die game against the Hoosiers. If they win, they will advance to the regional finals to face the Volunteers again.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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