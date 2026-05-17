Live Updates: Virginia vs Indiana Softball, Knoxville Regional Elimination Game Score
Top of the 1st
Pregame
Courtney Layne is the starter for this game and here is how UVA is lining up for tonight's elimination game vs Indiana:
1. SS Jade Hylton
2. 1B Macee Eaton
3. 3B Bella Cabral
4. DP Reagan Hickey
5. C Hannah Weismer
6. 2B Alex Call
7. LF Jaiden Griffith
8. RF Madison Greene
9. CF Kassidy Hudson
After losing the game against Tennessee earlier today, Virginia is now in a do or die game against the Hoosiers. If they win, they will advance to the regional finals to face the Volunteers again.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell