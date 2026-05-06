Live Updates: Virginia vs Pittsburgh Softball, ACC Tournament Score

Pregame

Virginia enters the ACC Tournament as the No. 6 seed this week after finishing 13-10 and winning 5-of-8 series It’s the fourth time in the last five seasons the Cavaliers have finished in the top half of the league standings The Hoos have won four straight to close the regular-season including a sweep of NC State at home UVA is hosting the ACC Championship for the first time in program history with the 2026 event at Palmer Park.

The Cavaliers have been tough to face at Palmer Park, posting a 24-4 mark in home games this season UVA currently holds an RPI of 26 and looks to solidify or bolster the resumé before NCAA selections on Sunday, Junior 1B Macee Eaton leads the Hoos at the plate with a .447 average and a team-leading 60 RBI, Eaton ranks eighth in the league in batting average (.447) and sixth in RBI (60) entering the ACC tournament, she’s chasing her own single-season RBI record, needing just three RBI to match the mark of 63 set last year

The UVA offense is chasing several records set as a team last season with the 2026 squad ranking second in home runs (62) and RBI ( 274) in a season, while ranking third in runs scored (298), Virginia picked up its 37th win in the last outing at Liberty, the most regular-season wins by a UVA squad since the 2004 team posted 38 wins in the regular season - that squad went 38-26 on the year.