Virginia's Lack of Transfer Portal Activity Causes Them To Drop In Latest Way-Too-Early Top 25

By all accournts, Ryan Odom had a great first season with Virginia. He led the Cavaliers to 30 wins, an ACC Tournament Championship Appearance, and an NCAA Tournament Berth, earning a No. 3 seed. It was a disappointing exit, but there was a lot to be excited about in Charlottesville heading into the 2026-2027 season.

Right after Michigan defeated UConn in the national championship game, multiple way-too-early top 25 lists came out, and most, if not all of them, had Virginia as a top ten team. It made sense given that UVA was to return Thijs de Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, and others from this past season's team, but this was before the transfer portal. With the right additions, it seemed like a lock that the Hoos would be considered a top ten or higher type of team heading into next season.

But so far, the Cavaliers have just one portal addition (UC Irvine forward Jurian Dixon) and that has given other teams a chance to pass them by in the way-too-early rankings.

After checking inside the top ten in ESPN's way too early top 25, the Cavaliers have dropped to No. 17:

"Virginia's overall roster is fairly barren, but Ryan Odom and the Cavaliers bring back four of their top six scorers and minute-getters from last season: Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory and Johann Grunloh. De Ridder was one of the best first-year players in the ACC in 2025-26, Lewis showed real potential as an offensive focal point late in the campaign, Mallory was a terrific point guard off the bench and Grunloh was a defensive anchor. Odom now needs to add on the wings to round out the lineup and add some depth."

Have other teams passed them by?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Let me start by saying that it should not be glossed over that UVA is bringing back everyone that they can and prioritized roster retention this offseason. It is a hard thing to do in this day and age of college basketball, but Ryan Odom has done it.

But it is fair to point out that by only having one portal player so far, UVA has given a chance for other ACC teams to build out their rosters, and their spot among the top of the conference is not certain.

Duke was slow to start in the portal, but they now have one of the best classes in the country and brought back several star players from this past year's team. Louisville and Miami have put together impressive portal hauls and North Carolina is going to be one of the most intriguing teams in the country after hiring former NBA head coach Michael Malone.

Again, the roster retention should be praised and I still think that UVA is going to be one of the best teams in the ACC. But at this point in time with no transfers added for depth behind the returning players, it is fair to wonder where exactly UVA's place is in the ACC heading into next season.

Let's see how Odom plans to attack the rest of the offseason.