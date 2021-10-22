The Sports World Reacts to Chris Taylor’s Three-Home Run Performance in Game 5

Taylor set the internet ablaze with his three-home run, six-RBI game in the Dodgers’ 11-2 win over the Braves in the NLCS

Chris Taylor was the talk of the sports world on Thursday night, as the former UVA baseball star hit three home runs and drove in six runs to lead the Dodgers to an 11-2 win over the Braves in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Taylor went four for five at the plate with three home runs and an RBI single for a total of six runs batted in. Some of the statistics from Taylor’s performance were mind-boggling:

Taylor’s performance inspired some quality memes as well:

MLB Gaming asked the important question of if Taylor’s postseason rating needed to be raised in MLB: The Show.

The Twitter accounts for the Dodgers and SportsCenter took advantage of Chris Taylor’s name and nickname for some clever wordplay:

Some were quick to remind MLB fans how easily the Dodgers traded for Taylor in June of 2016.

Others jumped ahead to the upcoming offseason in which Taylor becomes a free agent.

Magic Johnson and Jalen Ramsey acknowledged Taylor's amazing performance as well:

What a night for Chris Taylor.

