    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    The Sports World Reacts to Chris Taylor’s Three-Home Run Performance in Game 5

    Taylor set the internet ablaze with his three-home run, six-RBI game in the Dodgers’ 11-2 win over the Braves in the NLCS
    Author:

    Chris Taylor was the talk of the sports world on Thursday night, as the former UVA baseball star hit three home runs and drove in six runs to lead the Dodgers to an 11-2 win over the Braves in Game 5 of the NLCS.

    Taylor went four for five at the plate with three home runs and an RBI single for a total of six runs batted in. Some of the statistics from Taylor’s performance were mind-boggling:

    Taylor’s performance inspired some quality memes as well:

    MLB Gaming asked the important question of if Taylor’s postseason rating needed to be raised in MLB: The Show. 

    The Twitter accounts for the Dodgers and SportsCenter took advantage of Chris Taylor’s name and nickname for some clever wordplay:

    Some were quick to remind MLB fans how easily the Dodgers traded for Taylor in June of 2016.

    Others jumped ahead to the upcoming offseason in which Taylor becomes a free agent. 

    Magic Johnson and Jalen Ramsey acknowledged Taylor's amazing performance as well: 

    What a night for Chris Taylor. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Jayden Gardner Named to Watch List for Karl Malone Award

    UVA in the NBA: Previewing De’Andre Hunter’s NBA Season with the Atlanta Hawks

    Watch: UVA Golfer Celeste Valinho Makes SportsCenter Top 10 for Incredible Shot

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

    UVA Lacrosse Nearly Stuns Team USA at Fall Classic

    Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
    All Sports

    The Sports World Reacts to Chris Taylor’s Three-Home Run Performance in Game 5

    1 minute ago
    Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
    All Sports

    Chris Taylor Hits Three Home Runs, Carries Dodgers to Game 5 Win

    3 hours ago
    Alexis Theoret Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Takes Down Louisville 4-1

    4 hours ago
    Zach Rice Rivals
    Football

    Five-Star OL Zach Rice Commits to North Carolina

    6 hours ago
    Celeste Valinho Virginia Cavaliers women's golf
    All Sports

    Watch: UVA Golfer Celeste Valinho Makes SportsCenter Top 10

    12 hours ago
    Jayden Gardner Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Jayden Gardner Named to Watch List for Karl Malone Award

    13 hours ago
    De'Andre Hunter Atlanta Hawks
    Basketball

    UVA in the NBA: Previewing De’Andre Hunter’s NBA Season with the Atlanta Hawks

    14 hours ago
    Malcolm Brogdon Indiana Pacers
    Basketball

    Malcolm Brogdon Records 28-Point Double-Double in First Game of the Season

    Oct 20, 2021