Which Virginia Baseball Players Could Leave for the 2026 MLB Draft?

Chris Pollard's first season with Virginia Baseball has come to a close.

The Cavaliers lost 7-6 against Jacksonville State yesterday and now Pollard is going to work to reshape this roster for next season where they hope to advance past a regional and beyond.

When looking at the roster heading into next season, which players could be leaving for the 2026 MLB Draft?

Looking ahead to the draft

Jun 16, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center fielder Harrison Didawick (34) gets an out against the Florida State Seminoles during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The following players are eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft:

INF Joe Tiroly

OF AJ Gracia

1B/OF Sam Harris

C Jake Weatherspoon

LHP/OF Kyle Johnson

INF Noah Murray

RHP Drew Koenen

LHP Tommy Roldan

RHP Nate Bassett

1B/OF Antonio Perrotta

SS Eric Becker

RHP Matt Augustin

RHP Charlie Oschell

UVA also has some seniors that will not able to be back, including Lucas Hartman, Kevin Jaxel, Harrison Didawick, and Joe Colucci.

Of the players who are eligiblle for the draft as underclassmen, Gracia and Becker are the least likely to be back next season in Charlottesville. They are projected as first or second round picks and while they could always turn that down, I find it hard to believe they would do that.

Gracia was the best player for UVA last season and Becker was not far behind, though he battled injuries this season. Gracia hit .354 this season with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs and it was a great season for the former Blue Devil. He is not projected to be a top ten pick, but he should go in the back half of the first round.

Becker hit .317 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs in 46 games for UVA. Again, I would be surprised if he decided to come back, aside from them falling far in the draft.

Harris, Weatherspoon, Tiroly, Johnson, and Perrotta are going to be interesting decisions to watch.

In the 2026 MLB Draft Prospect Rankings, Tiroly ranks 144th, and Johnson ranks 148th. If they are drafted around that range or even later, could they decide to return to UVA to boost their draft stock? It is not out of the question, but until the draft is over, we are not going to know.

Harris, Weatherspoon, and Perrotta were not ranked in the top 200 for draft prospects. They are the most likely players that could return to Charlottesville.

Murray, Augustin, Oschell, Bassett, and Koenen are also likely to return to Virginia.

While Gracia and Becker leaving would hurt, if Pollard can convince these other players to return for another season and not lose any underclassmen to the portal, they would have the nucleus of a top team in the ACC next season.