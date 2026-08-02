Brewers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 2

NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski is on the mound on Sunday afternoon, making the Milwaukee Brewers’ matchup with the Los Angeles Angels must-watch TV.

Misiorowski has a 1.58 ERA this season, and he ranks in the 90th percentile or better in just about every important advanced metric for starting pitchers. He’s currently in the 100th percentile in expected ERA and has now allowed more than three earned runs in a single start in 2026.

The Brewers are a near lock to make the playoffs (they’re currently -20000 to do so in the latest odds at DraftKings), and they should make quick work of an Angels team that has lost five games in a row to fall to 42-69 in 2026.

Walbert Urena (2.70 ERA) has been one of the few bright spots for the Angels this season, but he has his work cut out for him against Misiorowski on Sunday.

Can the Brew Crew complete the sweep?

Let’s dive right into the odds, a few betting picks and more for this interleague matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Brewers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (-132)

Angels +1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

Brewers: -232

Angels: +188

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Brewers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (11-4, 1.58 ERA)

Los Angeles: Walbert Urena (6-7, 2.70 ERA)

Brewers vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 3:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Brewers record: 69-41

Angels record: 42-69

Brewers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 9.5 Strikeouts (-106)

This is a great matchup for Misiorowski, who has been a strikeout machine in the 2026 season, averaging nearly 14 K’s per nine innings. I broke down this prop for him in today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers, our MLB best bets column at SI :

Misiorowski is the clear favorite to win the NL Cy Young, and the Milwaukee Brewers star has been a strikeout machine in 2026.

The right-hander has 185 strikeouts in 120.0 innings of work this season, leading the league in strikeouts per nine innings (13.9). He’s also the MLB leader in ERA (1.58), FIP (2.02), ERA+ (266) and WHIP (0.75) this season.

Misiorowski ranks in the 100th percentile in expected ERA (1.96) and the 99th percentile in expected batting average against (.165). Oh, and he’s in the 100th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 99th percentile in whiff percentage.

So, he should dominate a Los Angeles Angels lineup that is 29th in the league in K’s per game (9.46) in 2026. The Angels strike out on 25.1 percent of their plate appearances, which is the second-highest rate in MLB.

Misiorowski has 10 or more K’s in nine of his 20 outings this season and three of his last four starts. He’s a must bet against this LAA offense, especially since he’s punched out 39 batters in 21.0 innings of work since July 1.

Brewers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Even though these teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the playoff race, this is a great pitching matchup.

Urena (2.70 ERA) ranks in the 80th percentile in expected ERA and the 91st percentile in expected batting average against in 2026, and he allowed one or fewer runs in each of his starts in July.

Overall, the Angels right-hander has given up two or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 19 appearances this season.

So, while he may not beat Misiorowski, Urena is capable of matching him over a few frames to start this game. I broke down Misiorowski’s insane numbers in 2026 above, and the fact that he has a 1.58 ERA is all you need to know if you’re considering an UNDER bet – like I am – on Sunday afternoon.

Both of these teams have hit the UNDER in 54.6 percent of their games this season, but I’m going to stay away from the full game total.

I don’t have a lot of faith in the Los Angeles bullpen (4.37 ERA this season), so instead I’ll take the UNDER in the first five frames when both starters should still be in the game.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-166 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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